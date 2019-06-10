EarthxMexico Unites American and Mexican Voices in Honor of the Planet

Global Earth Day Gathering Tackled Climate Challenges Faced by our Southern Neighbor

EarthxMexico hosted a banquet and exhibition to recognize and celebrate the environmental efforts of the United States’ southern neighbor at its ninth annual commemoration of Earth Day. Following EarthxMexico in Mexico City last November, EarthxMexico at Fair Park extended the dialogue about our planet beyond borders as part of Earthx2019, which drew a host of more than 175,000.

Mexico is home to some of the world’s most awe-inspiring eco-treasures, from the Meso-American Barrier Reef and the Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes, to the crystal clear cenotes and underground rivers of the Yucatan. Further, as a close neighbor to the U.S., Mexico shares a more than 1,200-mile border filled with natural wonders, as showcased in this year’s EarthxFilm spotlight selection, “The River and the Wall.”

EarthxMexico hosted the Isidro Baldenegro Lopez Banquet: Environment Without Borders featuring Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon as keynote speaker. The program also included Lorenzo Rosenzweig, General Director of the Fondo Mexicano para la Conservacion de la Naturaleza; Senator Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, President of the Mexican Senate’s Commission on the Environment and Climate Change; Jim Falk, President & CEO of the World Affairs Council; and David Yarnold, President and CEO of the National Audubon Society.

“According to traditional thought, we need to choose between economic growth and tackling climate change,” said Calderon. “But, after three years of researching, with the support of the best institutions in the world and the most serious economists in the world, the Global Commission on Economy and Climate, which I had the honor to chair, reached an incredible and bold conclusion. We can do both. Yes, we can have better growth and a better climate at the same time.”

The EarthxMexico Pavilion highlighted transnational partnerships like the International Peace Park Project, a Texas-Mexico bi-national park, as well as Mexico’s efforts with sustainable and regenerative ranching, the MAR Reef Emergency, and clean production. Other programming showcased Mexican projects like Nanodrizas, Arcangello Constantini’s unique device that analyzes water, and the controversial Mayan Train, Mexico’s most ambitious infrastructure project in a century. Additionally, the final conversation at EarthxEnergy addressed US-Mexico energy successes and opportunities with Jack Kahan, Grupo Kahan.

“President Calderon touched on a very important point in his remarks about how we are horrifying people when we talk about climate change,” said Tony Keane, CEO of EarthX. “He made the powerful point that we need to change the narrative in favor of economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation. It is possible to promote economic growth, and at the same time, talk of climate change.”

Earthx2019 drew more than 175,000 attendees during three days of exhibitions, a film festival, music, entertainment, learning experiences, discussions, forums, and conferences. After Earthx2019, EarthX announced that during the event an agreement with the Independent State of Samoa was signed to transition the island nation to clean and resilient energy generation. Additionally, three early stage start-ups focused on cleantech were awarded a collective $300,000 at the EarthX E-Capital Summit, tripling the initial award offering of $100,000.

