EarthxMexico Unites American and Mexican Voices in Honor of the Planet

EarthxMexico
hosted a banquet and exhibition to recognize and celebrate the
environmental efforts of the United States’ southern neighbor at its
ninth annual commemoration of Earth Day. Following EarthxMexico in
Mexico City last November, EarthxMexico at Fair Park extended the
dialogue about our planet beyond borders as part of Earthx2019, which
drew a host of more than 175,000.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005584/en/
Felipe Calderon addressed the intersection of economic growth and tackling climate change at EarthxMexico in Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mexico is home to some of the world’s most awe-inspiring eco-treasures,
from the Meso-American Barrier Reef and the Popocatepetl and
Iztaccihuatl volcanoes, to the crystal clear cenotes and underground
rivers of the Yucatan. Further, as a close neighbor to the U.S., Mexico
shares a more than 1,200-mile border filled with natural wonders, as
showcased in this year’s EarthxFilm spotlight selection, “The River and
the Wall.”
EarthxMexico hosted the Isidro Baldenegro Lopez Banquet: Environment
Without Borders featuring Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon as
keynote speaker. The program also included Lorenzo Rosenzweig, General
Director of the Fondo Mexicano para la Conservacion de la Naturaleza;
Senator Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, President of the Mexican Senate’s
Commission on the Environment and Climate Change; Jim Falk, President &
CEO of the World Affairs Council; and David Yarnold, President and CEO
of the National Audubon Society.
“According to traditional thought, we need to choose between economic
growth and tackling climate change,” said Calderon. “But, after three
years of researching, with the support of the best institutions in the
world and the most serious economists in the world, the Global
Commission on Economy and Climate, which I had the honor to chair,
reached an incredible and bold conclusion. We can do both. Yes, we can
have better growth and a better climate at the same time.”
The EarthxMexico Pavilion highlighted transnational partnerships like
the International Peace Park Project, a Texas-Mexico bi-national park,
as well as Mexico’s efforts with sustainable and regenerative ranching,
the MAR Reef Emergency, and clean production. Other programming
showcased Mexican projects like Nanodrizas, Arcangello
Constantini’s unique device that analyzes water, and the controversial
Mayan Train, Mexico’s most ambitious infrastructure project in a
century. Additionally, the final conversation at EarthxEnergy addressed
US-Mexico energy successes and opportunities with Jack Kahan, Grupo
Kahan.
“President Calderon touched on a very important point in his remarks
about how we are horrifying people when we talk about climate change,”
said Tony Keane, CEO of EarthX. “He made the powerful point that we need
to change the narrative in favor of economic growth, job creation, and
poverty alleviation. It is possible to promote economic growth,
and at the same time, talk of climate change.”
Earthx2019 drew more than 175,000 attendees during three days of
exhibitions, a film festival, music, entertainment, learning
experiences, discussions, forums, and conferences. After Earthx2019,
EarthX announced that during the event an agreement with the Independent
State of Samoa was signed to transition the island nation to clean and
resilient energy generation. Additionally, three early stage start-ups
focused on cleantech were awarded a collective $300,000 at the EarthX
E-Capital Summit, tripling the initial award offering of $100,000.
ABOUT EarthX
EarthX
convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film
festival. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and
businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit
organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through
conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven
sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 175,000 attendees,
2,000 environmental leaders, exhibitors and 400 speakers. Earthx2020
will be held April 24 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.
On Facebook: @earthxorg
On Twitter: @earthxorg
On Instagram: @earthxorg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005584/en/