Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ease : and Ameritas Partner to Improve Core Employee Benefits Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Ameritas to provide brokers and HR administrators with better access to core employee benefits.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to improving the digital benefits experience for brokers, employers, and their employees,” said Drew Fleming, Senior Vice President of Group Distribution and National Partners at Ameritas. “We are delighted to add our strong distribution relationships to Ease’s innovative system, and to providing a superior online benefits experience for our brokers and those they serve. We look forward to the improved experience for employees and HR professionals as they access Ameritas’ benefits on the Ease software.”

With this connection, Ameritas will become Ease's latest EaseConnect+ partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Ameritas. Clients now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“We’re proud to partner with Ameritas’ forward-thinking team to address the challenges and changes in the ever-evolving insurance industry,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for both brokers and their clients.”

About Ameritas®
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management and public finance. Securities and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information visit Ameritas.com.

About Ease
Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Initiates NAFTA Arbitration Process Against Mexico for Violating International Law
AQ
05:51pONCOCYTE : Announces New Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Demonstrating That the DetermaIO™ Gene Expression Test May Predict Response to Immunotherapy in Triple Negative Breast Cancer
AQ
05:51pGRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Gold X Announces Increase in Shareholder Support for Merger With Gran Colombia and Guyana Goldfields
AQ
05:50pEpsilon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:50pArvinas Announces Updated Phase 1 Data Demonstrating Clinical Activity of PROTAC® Protein Degrader ARV-110 in Patients with Refractory Prostate Cancer
GL
05:49pMACARTHUR MINERALS : engages North American investor relations group
AQ
05:49pGroundbreaking Investments in California's Rural Communities Promote Love, Not Fear
BU
05:48pPSYCHEMEDICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pBBQ HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : TRAVEL LIGHT WITH A MASK: Europe unveils plans to get planes back in sky

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group