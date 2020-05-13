Ease : and Ameritas Partner to Improve Core Employee Benefits Experience

Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Ameritas to provide brokers and HR administrators with better access to core employee benefits.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to improving the digital benefits experience for brokers, employers, and their employees,” said Drew Fleming, Senior Vice President of Group Distribution and National Partners at Ameritas. “We are delighted to add our strong distribution relationships to Ease’s innovative system, and to providing a superior online benefits experience for our brokers and those they serve. We look forward to the improved experience for employees and HR professionals as they access Ameritas’ benefits on the Ease software.”

With this connection, Ameritas will become Ease's latest EaseConnect+ partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Ameritas. Clients now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“We’re proud to partner with Ameritas’ forward-thinking team to address the challenges and changes in the ever-evolving insurance industry,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for both brokers and their clients.”

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management and public finance. Securities and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information visit Ameritas.com.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005872/en/