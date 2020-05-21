Ease and Sun Life : Partner to Improve Core Employee Benefits Experience

Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Sun Life U.S. to provide brokers and HR administrators with better access to core employee benefits.

“We are pleased to add our strong distribution relationships to Ease’s innovative benefits platform and improve data connectivity for our brokers,” said Joi Tillman, vice president of group benefits at Sun Life U.S. “We are committed to improving the digital benefits experience for employers, brokers and employees, and look forward to enabling employees and HR administrators to access Sun Life’s benefits on the Ease benefits administration platform.”

With this connection, Sun Life will become Ease's latest EaseConnect+ partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Sun Life. Clients now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“This partnership with Sun Life is going to create a tremendous opportunity to improve the benefits experience for both brokers and the employers they serve,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “I am excited to work with Sun Life to be a part of addressing the challenges our brokers face in this constantly evolving industry.”

