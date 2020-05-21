Log in
Ease and Sun Life : Partner to Improve Core Employee Benefits Experience

05/21/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Sun Life U.S. to provide brokers and HR administrators with better access to core employee benefits.

“We are pleased to add our strong distribution relationships to Ease’s innovative benefits platform and improve data connectivity for our brokers,” said Joi Tillman, vice president of group benefits at Sun Life U.S. “We are committed to improving the digital benefits experience for employers, brokers and employees, and look forward to enabling employees and HR administrators to access Sun Life’s benefits on the Ease benefits administration platform.”

With this connection, Sun Life will become Ease's latest EaseConnect+ partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Sun Life. Clients now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“This partnership with Sun Life is going to create a tremendous opportunity to improve the benefits experience for both brokers and the employers they serve,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “I am excited to work with Sun Life to be a part of addressing the challenges our brokers face in this constantly evolving industry.”

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 70,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life’s broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 65,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.


© Business Wire 2020
