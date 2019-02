Datalogics, the preferred provider of industry-leading PDF technologies, announces the release of FLIP2PDF, a powerful tool now with a robust API allowing users to easily convert Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files, images, PostScript, and EPS files into PDFs.

Available in Pro and Premium versions, FLIP2PDF is designed to give users better control over their file conversion process. Offering enterprise-level conversion, the new versions of the software allow for greater customization based on specific user needs. FLIP2PDF Pro is designed for end-users; annual subscriptions provide a powerful scriptable server tool designed for seamless integration into existing workflows. FLIP2PDF Premium provides all of the same great benefits of FLIP2PDF Pro, and includes an API that is ideal for SaaS and OEM applications.

“We are excited to expand the capabilities of our FLIP2PDF product family to allow for API-based integration with applications and workflows,” said Matt Kuznicki, Datalogics CTO. “With FLIP2PDF Premium, application providers and software developers can integrate FLIP2PDF directly into their products and offerings with a simple, easy API for quick and painless integration.”

FLIP2PDF, along with many other PDF tools, are available through Datalogics online shop and include free evaluations. To learn more about FLIP2PDF, and try a free online demo, please visit our website.

About Datalogics

Datalogics, Inc. is a leading software company specializing in both enterprise PDF and digital publishing technologies. Based in Chicago, IL, we support hundreds of customers worldwide who are using our technology in diverse applications. With over 50 years of industry experience, we provide unmatched support, enabling customers to bring their products to market faster. Datalogics is on the PDF Association board and is a member of the Readium Foundation.

For more information, visit https://www.datalogics.com/

©2019 Datalogics, Incorporated

Datalogics is a registered trademark of Datalogics Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005703/en/