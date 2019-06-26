Log in
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates Partners with Health Prime to Get Revenue Cycle Management Back on Track

06/26/2019 | 09:32am EDT

Increases Cash Collections More than 16 Percent in the First Month

Health Prime, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, today announced that East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates, a premier multi-specialty surgical group, has signed a partnership agreement for revenue cycle management services. Health Prime was brought onboard to scale operations and optimize current revenue opportunities.

East Bay Cardiovascular performs vascular, thoracic, and general procedures throughout the Bay Area. Their track record of excellent care from some of the top-ranked surgeons in the state of California has helped them attract patients and continue to grow. But record unemployment and high turnover in the region ultimately led them to search for a partner who could manage business operations on their behalf.

According to Dr. Murali Dharan, MD., “Health Prime is very easy to work with and they partner well with our internal staff. It’s this seamless collaboration that’s led to some great results in a short time, including increasing our cash collections by over 16 percent in their first month.”

East Bay Cardiovascular will also utilize Health Prime’s Datalytics platform, a robust analytics dashboard that gives management a precise, on-demand snapshot into their financial performance.

“The practice used to struggle with transparency in the collections process,” says Gyanesh Mathur, practice accountant. “Problems persisted for weeks before we knew they were there. With Health Prime’s Datalytics, physicians and staff can easily see what they need to do to stay ahead of potential issues and maximize reimbursement. The business intelligence that Health Prime provides helps me be a more valuable asset to the practice.”

“East Bay Cardiovascular now can focus on delivering care without the anxiety of whether their business performance will follow,” said John McDonough, COO of Health Prime. “Our staff, our experience, and the transparency provided by Datalytics give organizations insight to help their practice grow.”

About Health Prime

Health Prime is a practice optimization company. Physicians encompassing 35 different medical specialties across 30 states all rely on Health Prime to improve profitability, increase patient and provider satisfaction, and manage value-based care. To learn how you can put your own practice back in its Prime, visit us at www.hpiinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
