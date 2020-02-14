East Coast Gaming Congress Probes Future of Esports

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A critical panel of global experts at the 24th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will focus on the future of esports, an exploding cultural phenomenon that presents both challenges and opportunities for the gaming industry. The discussion will include a compelling presentation of esports in action.

Seven experts based around the globe, from the UK to Australia, will examine the intersection of esports, gaming, entertainment and sports in a panel designed to answer the core question: What Does esports in the U.S. Mean for Gaming?

“This assemblage of esports knowledge in one panel is unprecedented, with experts ranging from esports pioneers to corporate giants such as Comcast who collectively can both chart and build the future of esports,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a co-founder of the conference, which will be held April 27-28 at Harrah’s Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

The esports panel, to be held April 27, has been developed by Spectrum eSports Advisors, a division of Spectrum Gaming Group. Speakers are:

Moderator: Josh Faber, Director of Spectrum eSports Advisors

Sam Chernak, Senior Vice-President, Complex Solutions and Connectivity, Comcast Business

Ari Fox, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gameacon

Nicholas Heaney, Chief Executive Officer, Skrilla

Alex Igelman, Principal, Spectrum eSports Advisors, Managing Director Esports Capital Corporation and founder of Millennial eSports Corp

Aubrey Levy, Vice President of Content & Marketing, theScore

Louis Rogacki, Deputy Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Rohini Sardana, Head of Product Propositions, Sports Information Services

Following the panel, Rob Johnson, a former executive with the Philadelphia Flyers and the COO of Nerd Street Gamers (NSG), a Philadelphia based esports infrastructure company, will demonstrate to the audience the enormous growth of esports, the opportunities in brick and mortar, how tournaments work, and a peek inside an activation.

The conference agenda also includes eight CEOs from gaming operators, as well as leading suppliers, investors, regulators and legislators from throughout the nation. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association CEO Bill Miller will deliver keynote addresses.

More than 650 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us . Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is co-organized and co-produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging and gaming establishments.

Attachment

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com