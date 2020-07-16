East Coasters are Snapping Up Vacation Homes Amid Coronavirus

By Candace Taylor

When Covid-19 struck New York City in March, Jessica and Matthew Perkal were among the many Manhattan residents who decided to wait out the pandemic in a more rural setting. Ms. Perkal, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, and her husband left their West Village apartment for Kiawah, a South Carolina barrier island where they had frequently vacationed with Ms. Perkal's family. "We thought, 'let's go somewhere we enjoy,'" said Ms. Perkal, who is originally from Charlotte, N.C.

At first they rented on Kiawah, enjoying the "big wide beach" and biking with their daughter, Charlie. But as the pandemic dragged on, they started looking at houses for sale. They found a house they loved and bought it for $2 million, records show, moving in about a month ago. Once the pandemic is over they plan to return to New York City, Ms. Perkal said, using their new beach house for summer vacations and weekends.

Buying a Kiawah home was something they had always wanted to do. "The pandemic was an impetus for things we were already thinking about," Ms. Perkal said.

Second-home sales in resort and rural communities have seen a surprising surge in recent months. On Kiawah, for example, local real-estate firm Kiawah Island Real Estate said it put 72 properties under contract in June, more than quadruple the number in June of last year. Unlike the West Coast, where a home sales boom is being fed by buyers relocating permanently, or buying homes to use for long-term staycations, many residents of East Coast metro areas are snatching up vacation homes as family escapes from whatever the pandemic brings next.

Despite predictions that the pandemic would drive wealthy eastern urbanites to abandon cities, many of these buyers aren't giving up their primary homes, but rather acting on a longtime desire for a town-and-country lifestyle.

Buyers are "reassessing how they're going on vacation and spending their time," said Paul Grover, a real-estate agent on Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination on the Massachusetts coast. He said homes there are getting multiple offers and selling within a day or hours of hitting the market, a phenomenon previously unheard of in the area's generally unhurried market. "This is the strongest I've ever seen it," he said. "Having a house on the water or close to the water gives them the ability to be away without getting on a plane."

He said most of these buyers -- many from the Boston area -- are keeping their primary homes. "For people in the city, the pandemic has opened their eyes to the fact that as great as it is to be in the city, it's good to have something else in situations that maybe nobody had thought of before."

In the rural Hudson Valley north of New York City, home prices have increased 10% to 20% in the last three months, with homes selling after less than 24 hours on the market, according to Colin Brice, an architect and real-estate developer in the area. "When the pandemic hit, people were like 'I need to get out of here, at least for the summer,'" said Mr. Brice. For urbanites, he said, "the pandemic was a wake-up call that 'I need a place to go just in case.'"

This is a sudden reversal of fortune for some markets that had struggled before the virus. The real-estate market in Connecticut, for example, was "sort of slumbering," before the pandemic, said Annette Coplit, a real-estate agent in the coastal town of Westport, Conn., a popular weekend-home destination for New Yorkers. But since the pandemic started, she said she's seeing bidding wars and people paying over the asking price.

"I've been in the business for 30 years, and I've never seen a market like this," she said. "Even at the peak in 2005 we didn't have this kind of demand."

In Connecticut's rural Litchfield County, 13 listings priced from $1 million to $5 million sold in May, more than double the number in the same period of last year, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties. In Dutchess County in the Hudson Valley, the average home price jumped to $393,571 in June, 14% higher than the same month of last year, according to the brokerage Houlihan Lawrence. In the Hamptons, the number of new contracts signed in June leapt 88.5% from the same month last year, while Long Island's North Fork increased 29.2%, according to a Douglas Elliman market report prepared by Miller Samuel. By contrast, the number of new contracts signed on the rest of Long Island fell 8.4% during the same period.

Floridians Gretchen and Chad Rich take their five children on ski vacations in the Rocky Mountains every year. And while the Pensacola family had long dreamed of buying a ski house of their own, they never thought they would do it anytime soon, Mr. Rich said, until Covid-19 came along. In June, they paid $760,000 for a cabin on 2.5 wooded acres in Jackson Hole.

"It was always one of those things, like 'wouldn't it be nice?" said Mr. Rich, 50, an executive at OneDigital Health and Benefits. But when the pandemic struck, "we wanted a safe, less-populated place for vacation, a place to run to that makes our family happy."

New Yorkers Roxanna Namavar and Shamim Ahmed had been casually looking for a Hamptons home when Covid-19 struck. "We were going to buy something anyway," said Dr. Namavar, a physician and founder of Pretty Healthy NYC. "It just sped up the timeline."

They found a house with a pool in East Hampton, which they liked for its high ceilings and because it was newly renovated, meaning they could move in right away. They made an offer for just under the asking price, beating out several other bidders. Since closing on the house in late May for $1.65 million, they have been living there full-time with their young son. Dr. Namavar said they expect to return to New York City once she can resume seeing patients in her Manhattan office.

With timelines uncertain for returning to school and offices, many vacation-home buyers are seeking out properties that can double as full-time homes if necessary. Atlanta residents Tyler Scriven and his wife Faith McCoy Scriven were already in the process of looking for a weekend home when the pandemic hit. They had decided on the wellness community of Serenbe about 45 minutes outside Atlanta, Mr. Scriven said, and had their eye on an under-construction house there. But with the onset of coronavirus they changed course, choosing a larger, four-bedroom house that could potentially become their primary home, and that was already completed so they could start using it right away. They paid $770,000 for the home in early May, and have been spending weekends there with their 5-year-old son Patterson.

"It's very nice to be able to have somewhere to go at this moment in time," said Mr. Scriven, co-founder of the Atlanta-based warehousing startup Saltbox. "We're probably not going to get on a plane for vacation anytime in the near future. So having this sort of outlet is really a game-changer for us."

Low interest rates are another factor for many vacation-home buyers, including Luke and Johanna Siegel, Manhattan residents who recently went into contract on a country home in Dutchess County, north of the city. "We're in the race to get our mortgage while the rate is still where it is," said Mr. Siegel.

The Siegels faced a lot of competition for their home. They saw it the day after it appeared on Zillow; the next day there were nine other showings. "It was a madhouse," he said. After beating out several other bidders, they are in contract for $517,000; the house had been listed for $485,000.

Mr. Siegel's business, the interior space divider company Raydoor, is based in New York City, and the couple's primary home is a live-work space in Hudson Yards. They plan to spend weekends at their new house, which sits on 30 acres with a barn. It is something they have thought about for years, but the pandemic made it feel more urgent, he said.

"If you're on some kind of fence," Mr. Siegel said, "Covid shoves you off of it."

