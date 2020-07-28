East Daley Capital Hires Ethan Bellamy to Lead Midstream Energy Market Strategy

East Daley Capital Advisors, Inc., the premier midstream energy data and insights company, announced that Ethan Bellamy has joined as Managing Director of Midstream Strategy. Bellamy brings over 15 years of experience in midstream equity research. He joins East Daley from Baird, where he was most recently Senior Equity Analyst covering Energy Infrastructure.

“We’re pleased to expand our leadership team as we continue to grow our research and consulting practice in the North American midstream energy market,” said Jim Simpson, CEO and Cofounder of East Daley Capital. “Ethan brings deep experience in midstream investing and analytics, having worked on the buy side, sell side, and in private equity.”

Bellamy, who prior to joining Baird was the Director of Research for the Lehman Brothers MLP Opportunity Fund, will work in his newly formed role at East Daley to expand the company’s advisory capabilities, subscription services, marketing efforts, media relations and content development.

“East Daley has built a peerless engine for understanding and predicting midstream outcomes,” said Bellamy. “I’m excited to show midstream professionals how East Daley’s tools can help improve risk-adjusted returns. As COVID-19 and commodity price turmoil create market volatility, a concise, comprehensive and bottoms-up understanding of asset level economics has never been more important in capital deployment.”

About East Daley Capital Advisors, Inc.

East Daley Capital (EDC) is the only comprehensive provider of midstream energy asset-level data and analysis that covers both the capital and commodity sectors. East Daley goes deep to empower its clients with North American Midstream energy expertise found nowhere else on the market. The company’s proprietary methodologies and datasets uncover risk and opportunity by leveraging analysis of the intersection of energy capital and commodity markets. East Daley provides unbiased, actionable market intelligence to many of the largest midstream companies in the oil and gas industry, as well as investors and capital market participants in the energy sector to give them the EDC Advantage with their strategy and execution. For more information visit http://www.eastdaley.com.

