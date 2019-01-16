East Daley: Market Fears Create Historic Opportunity for Investors in the Midstream Energy Sector

East
Daley Capital Advisors, Inc., an energy information and insights
provider that is redefining how markets view risk for midstream and
exploration and production (E&P) companies, will release the 150+ page
2019 Dirty
Little Secrets annual report next week, which forecasts
future growth and identifies key risks for the midstream sector. Even
though many midstream companies are poised for a strong 2019, other
companies will struggle to manage legacy asset declines. Dirty
Little Secrets provides insight into the opportunities and risks
facing the midstream sector showcasing that even though challenges exist
for some midstream companies, East Daley views the sector favorably for
oil and gas production and cash flow growth.
“The resiliency and improved efficiencies of the U.S. oil and gas sector
has been remarkable the past several years, and even more so now given
the current price environment,” said Justin Carlson, VP and Managing
Director, Research at East Daley Capital. “Despite low oil prices, we
are forecasting domestic crude supply to increase by 1.0 MMbbl/d in
2019, a growth rate similar to 2014. Even though crude prices are 50%
lower than in 2014, this is a strong indicator that this sector can
continue to generate positive cash flow even when prices are weak.”
East Daley’s Dirty
Little Secrets report is released on an annual basis and for
the third year has been the definitive guide to uncovering investment
opportunities and assessing risk in the U.S. midstream oil and gas
sector – the executive summary is available now. The 150+ page report
will provide a crude, NGL and natural gas outlook as well as an in-depth
analysis on several key themes including how produced water could fuel
infrastructure, U.S. crude oil supply projected growth, the record level
DUC inventories and efficiencies that will be gained and more.
Additionally, it will include asset-level earnings forecasts,
distributable cash flow based on East Daley’s EBITDA forecasts across
the 27 companies under coverage.
About East Daley Capital Advisors, Inc.
East Daley Capital is an energy information and insights provider that
is redefining how markets view risk for midstream and exploration and
production (E&P) companies. In addition to using top-level financial
data to predict a company’s performance, East Daley delivers asset and
commodity analysis that provides comprehensive, fact-based intelligence.
Supported by a team of unbiased, experienced financial and commodity
analysts, East Daley provides its clients unparalleled insight into how
midstream and E&P companies operate and generate cash flow, in addition
to commodity forecasting. East Daley uses publicly available fundamental
data and intersects that data with a company’s reported financials to
asset-level adjusted-EBITDA and distributable cash flow (DCF). The
result allows for more informed investment decisions. Founded in 2014,
the company is based in Centennial, Colorado. For more information visit http://www.eastdaley.com.
