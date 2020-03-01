Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

East Timor Theatre Honour for Army on its 119th birthday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 10:38pm EST

The Australian Army has been presented with the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 during a parade in Canberra, as part of its 119th birthday celebration.

Presented by the Governor-General, His Excellency General (Retd) the Honourable David Hurley, AC, DSC, the Theatre Honour recognises the performance of Army's personnel and units during warlike service in Timor-Leste.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC said the Theatre Honour formally recognises a proud chapter in Army's long history of service to the nation and support to Australia's neighbours.

'The presentation of the Theatre Honour on Army's 119th birthday is an opportunity to reflect on Army's rich history, and the achievements of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation,' Minister Reynolds said.

'We should all be immensely proud of the key role the Australian Defence Force played in the early days of an extraordinary young nation in Timor-Leste.'

Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Richard M. Burr, AO, DSC, MVO said the presentation of the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 on Army's birthday was an opportunity to reflect on Army's proud 119 year history and to remember those who have served, and continue to serve.

'This is a special day, this 119th birthday, as we celebrate the great story of our Army.

'Today I pass on my sincere thanks to everyone who has worn our uniform, who has served and who has sacrificed.

'I thank those who support us, to do what we do,' said Lieutenant General Burr.

The Governor-General attached a streamer bearing the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 to the Army Banner during the parade.

The honour will be embroidered to the Army Banner and the Colours and Guidons of units which served in Timor-Leste during this period.

Army's birthday recognises and remembers the achievements and challenges of Army's soldiers over more than a century through their commitment to serving Australia and its interests.

Imagery will be available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/S20200821
Vision will be available at: https://bit.ly/2w281hN

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 03:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:13pCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : CPC Helps Enterprises to Maintain Business Continuity with its Cloud Desktop and Remote VPN Connectivity Solutions
AQ
11:12pFASTLY : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
BU
11:08pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of share registrar and place where the register of members and index is kept
PU
11:08pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Profit Guidance
PU
11:08pTENARIS : to introduce Wedge Series 400™ at 2020 IADC/SPE Drilling Conference and Exhibition
PU
10:46pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : starts building $220 million R&D centre in Vietnam
RE
10:41pSHARP : Japan electronics maker Sharp to make masks at display plant
AQ
10:38pEast Timor Theatre Honour for Army on its 119th birthday
PU
10:36pNomura enters into equity trading, research pact with Indonesia's Verdhana
RE
10:34pPoly Welcomes Myer's Store Support Office at 1000 La Trobe
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
4SK Siltron Completes Acquisition of U.S. DuPont's SiC Wafer Division
5British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group