East Timor Theatre Honour for Army on its 119th birthday

The Australian Army has been presented with the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 during a parade in Canberra, as part of its 119th birthday celebration.

Presented by the Governor-General, His Excellency General (Retd) the Honourable David Hurley, AC, DSC, the Theatre Honour recognises the performance of Army's personnel and units during warlike service in Timor-Leste.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, CSC said the Theatre Honour formally recognises a proud chapter in Army's long history of service to the nation and support to Australia's neighbours.

'The presentation of the Theatre Honour on Army's 119th birthday is an opportunity to reflect on Army's rich history, and the achievements of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation,' Minister Reynolds said.

'We should all be immensely proud of the key role the Australian Defence Force played in the early days of an extraordinary young nation in Timor-Leste.'

Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Richard M. Burr, AO, DSC, MVO said the presentation of the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 on Army's birthday was an opportunity to reflect on Army's proud 119 year history and to remember those who have served, and continue to serve.

'This is a special day, this 119th birthday, as we celebrate the great story of our Army.

'Today I pass on my sincere thanks to everyone who has worn our uniform, who has served and who has sacrificed.

'I thank those who support us, to do what we do,' said Lieutenant General Burr.

The Governor-General attached a streamer bearing the Theatre Honour East Timor 1999-2003 to the Army Banner during the parade.

The honour will be embroidered to the Army Banner and the Colours and Guidons of units which served in Timor-Leste during this period.

Army's birthday recognises and remembers the achievements and challenges of Army's soldiers over more than a century through their commitment to serving Australia and its interests.

Imagery will be available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/S20200821

Vision will be available at: https://bit.ly/2w281hN