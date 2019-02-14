East West Mortgage : Announces New President

East West Mortgage has appointed Jim Horgan, a well-known name in the mortgage industry, as its new president.

“My goal is to structure the right loan for each customer,” said Mr. Horgan. “Everyone has different needs, so a cookie cutter approach doesn’t work.”

A large part of Mr. Horgan’s role at East West will be team building and coaching his loan officers, which he believes will translate to East West’s better serving the community.

“We’re creating an environment where our loan officers can thrive,” explained Mr. Horgan. “By giving them the tools to provide exemplary service to our customers, they’ll be able to essentially custom fit each mortgage to the individual.”

And even though he is the president of East West, Mr. Horgan will be accessible to customers and will continue to directly handle loans as part of his job.

“I enjoy the customer interaction,” he said. “And how better to know what my loan officers’ need than to be working directly with customers too.”

Mr. Horgan’s three decade career includes principal roles at Bennett Mortgage and Investment and at the Primary Mortgage Group.

“Jim has over 30 years of mortgage financing experience,” said Chris Anderson, East West’s founder. “That translates into his originating over a billion dollars in residential mortgages.”

“I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity to be part of the East West team,” said Mr. Horgan. “The company has a positive, energetic feel to it and a stated goal of writing mortgages that fit the needs of the customer.”

Originally from Dorchester, where his father was a Boston firefighter, Mr. Horgan graduated from Braintree High and currently lives in Needham with his six children. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Mr. Horgan has served on several boards, including the Boys and Girls Club of Newton.

Mr. Horgan can be reached at 617 247 4747 or at jhorgan@ewmortgage.com.

