East West Mortgage : Announces New President

East West Mortgage has appointed Jim Horgan, a well-known name in the
mortgage industry, as its new president.
“My goal is to structure the right loan for each customer,” said Mr.
Horgan. “Everyone has different needs, so a cookie cutter approach
doesn’t work.”
A large part of Mr. Horgan’s role at East West will be team building and
coaching his loan officers, which he believes will translate to East
West’s better serving the community.
“We’re creating an environment where our loan officers can thrive,”
explained Mr. Horgan. “By giving them the tools to provide exemplary
service to our customers, they’ll be able to essentially custom fit each
mortgage to the individual.”
And even though he is the president of East West, Mr. Horgan will be
accessible to customers and will continue to directly handle loans as
part of his job.
“I enjoy the customer interaction,” he said. “And how better to know
what my loan officers’ need than to be working directly with customers
too.”
Mr. Horgan’s three decade career includes principal roles at Bennett
Mortgage and Investment and at the Primary Mortgage Group.
“Jim has over 30 years of mortgage financing experience,” said Chris
Anderson, East West’s founder. “That translates into his originating
over a billion dollars in residential mortgages.”
“I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity to be part of the East West
team,” said Mr. Horgan. “The company has a positive, energetic feel to
it and a stated goal of writing mortgages that fit the needs of the
customer.”
Originally from Dorchester, where his father was a Boston firefighter,
Mr. Horgan graduated from Braintree High and currently lives in Needham
with his six children. He graduated from the University of
Massachusetts, Amherst. Mr. Horgan has served on several boards,
including the Boys and Girls Club of Newton.
Mr. Horgan can be reached at 617 247 4747 or at jhorgan@ewmortgage.com.
