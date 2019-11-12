Log in
Eastbank Solutions : Acquires ERP Implementer

11/12/2019 | 09:38am EST

Eastbank Solutions is pleased to announce expansion into Microsoft’s enterprise resource planning space with the acquisition of Artifex Partners.

Artifex is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central reseller and holds a number of Microsoft competencies, including Gold Certified in Enterprise Resource Planning. For nearly 20 years, Artifex has been developing customized and stable company management platforms for midsized businesses.

“Artifex bring a wealth of expertise in deploying Microsoft ERP solutions in on-premises environments. With our expertise in Microsoft’s cloud and collaboration offerings, we can guide organizations in choosing the right mix of cloud and on-premises components and deliver a unified business management and collaboration platform on the Microsoft stack. We are very excited to bring these capabilities to the Pacific Northwest” said Eastbank’s managing partner, Rene Gonzalez.

The combined company will be headquartered in Portland, Oregon and will retain its Dallas, Texas office.

About Eastbank Solutions (www.eastbank.solutions). Founded in 2016 in Portland, Oregon, Eastbank provides Office 365 and SharePoint solutions in the cloud and on-premises, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.

About Artifex (www.artifexpartners.com). Founded in 2000 in Dallas, Texas, Artifex services the Manufacturing, Distribution, Financial, and Electronic Data Interchange industries. Their primary customers are businesses in the $5M -$250M annual revenue range. In addition to Business Central, they provide particular expertise in Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Business Central’s legacy system.

About Dynamics 365 Business Central (https://dynamics.microsoft.com/business-central). Business Central is Microsoft’s flagship ERP solution for midsized businesses. It helps organizations connect their financials, sales, purchase, inventory, projects, service, and operations. A scalable, flexible and stable platform, which allows users to work in a “Microsoft Office®-like” environment that is both comfortable and familiar, it is leveraged by over 300,000 companies and 2.5 million users globally.


