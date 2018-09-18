Eastbridge Frontline™ Report examines overall product trends in the voluntary market

AVON, Conn., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority of survey respondents in Eastbridge Consulting Group’s Voluntary Product Trends Frontline™ Report mentioned “carriers adding more features, benefits, or options to their voluntary products” and “increasing guaranteed issue amounts” as the top two most pronounced product trends in today’s voluntary market. This was followed by “brokers expecting an open enrollment period with guaranteed issue every year.”



In addition to overall product trends, the study asked key players in the market about their areas of greatest pressure for voluntary, plans and reasons for new product introductions or revisions, use of combined participation rates, and most common voluntary product pricing methods. The report also looked at which products these carriers offer most frequently, the profitability of these products, and which are growth products for their company and the industry overall.

Following are some of the key findings from the report:

90 percent of carriers surveyed plan to introduce new products or revise existing products in 2018. Universal/whole life and hospital indemnity/supplemental medical were the most commonly mentioned products to be added in the next two years.

The top products most commonly mentioned to be revised (requiring re-filing) are accident and critical illness. Just over half of carriers currently offer or plan to offer non-traditional products (identity theft protection, legal services, and pet insurance) in the next two years.

Voluntary Product Trends is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

