Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eastbridge's latest report examines current enrollment practices and future trends in the voluntary/worksite market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 11:01am EDT

AVON, Conn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone knows enrollment can make or break a voluntary case. If the employer doesn’t “buy-in” to the process on the front-end, or the enrollment does not achieve good participation and retention, the time and effort taken to sell the case is potentially wasted. But, today, with brokers, employers and employees demanding more and varied options for enrollment and education, and with technology companies wielding more influence and options, carriers must be open to partnering and innovating to meet these ever-changing enrollment demands.

The objective of Eastbridge’s 2019 Enrollment Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is to look at voluntary carriers’ current enrollment services, structure and responsibilities; their development of third-party partnerships and internal technology capabilities; the use and participation rates of various enrollment methods; and current as well as future challenges and trends for voluntary enrollments.

With this information, carriers can enhance or fine-tune their enrollment strategies to better meet the demands of brokers, employers and employees and potentially differentiate their enrollment processes and capabilities from competitors.

The report is now available for purchase for $3,000. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email us at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Clark Joins Old Second
PR
11:21aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Kohn Joins Old Second
PR
11:21aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Weinzelbaum Joins Old Second
PR
11:21aCONTURA ENERGY : Proposes to Be Named Stalking Horse Bidder for Certain Blackjewel Assets
PR
11:21aCompany Profile for Crow-Burlingame
BU
11:20aOil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
RE
11:20aGLOBALDATA : Portugal's position as Europe's emerging market for solar PV installations bolstered by positive response to solar auction
PU
11:20aPEARSON : Holdings in Shares
PU
11:19aTopaz Solar Farms Receives July Payment From PG&E
BU
11:18aCROW-BURLINGAME : Celebrates 100-years of Service, Friendship and Family Values
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group