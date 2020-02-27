Log in
Eastbridge's latest report examines employee ownership and attitudes towards benefits by employer size, generation, income, occupation and industry

02/27/2020 | 11:01am EST

AVON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastbridge’s bi-annual MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© study tracks the needs, wants and expectations of one of the market's “key stakeholder” groups—employees. The purpose of this segmentation analysis report, Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits -  MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© is to examine the 2019 MarketVision™ report findings more closely to identify how employee ownership and attitudes vary by different demographic components. Specifically, the report looks at the data by employer size, generation, income, occupation and industry. For each category, the report examines:

  • Ownership of products through employer

  • Number of voluntary products owned

  • Preferred payment method

  • Importance of different insurance products

  • Type of voluntary products owned and reasons for buying

  • Future interest in buying voluntary products

  • Benefits and enrollment communication methods used and preferred

  • Enrollment methods, preferences and timing

  • Overall voluntary enrollment experience satisfaction

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. Click here to view a table of contents for the report. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
