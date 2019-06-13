Log in
Eastbridge's latest report examines employer attitudes and opinions about voluntary products by industry and employer size

06/13/2019

AVON, Conn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastbridge’s biannual MarketVision™—The Employer Viewpoint study tracks the needs, wants and expectations of one of the market’s key stakeholder groups: employers. This segmentation analysis report – A Closer Look at Employer Demographics in the Voluntary/Worksite Market - delves deeper into the 2018 MarketVision™ report findings to identify how employer benefit offerings, needs and attitudes vary by demographic components. Specifically, the report looks at the data by employer size and industry.

For both demographic categories, the report examines:

  • The benefit offerings by employers
  • Reasons and preferences for offering voluntary products
  • Reasons for choosing voluntary carriers and the number of voluntary carriers used
  • Other coverages provided by brokers and carriers
  • Enrollment, education and communication practices and preferences
  • Administration preferences and use of benefit administration systems

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

