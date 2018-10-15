Eastcompeace Technology : present at 2018 China international information and communications...

Log in
10/15/2018

Eastcompeace present at 2018 China international information and communications exhibition

The China International Information and Communication Exhibition 2018,sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Promotion of Trade, was held in Beijing from September 26 to 29, 2018. Eastcompeace with two major solutions - Urban Road intelligent parking guidance solution, intelligent water remote meter reading material link application solution with the delegation of China Potevio unveiled this event.

With the theme of 'Intellegence Links Social, Wisdom Creats People's Livelihood', China Potevio combines 'Wisdom', 'Interconnection' and 'People's Livelihood' to share with the audience innovative achievements in the fields of information andcommunication, network security, Internet of Things, and intelligent society. The whole exhibition is divided into key project exhibition area, information communication and network security exhibition area, Internet of Things exhibitionarea and intelligent Society exhibition area. The products displayed by Eastcompeace belong to the exhibition area of Internet of Things, which attracts guests from various circles, such as leaders of central enterprises, customers of government and enterprises, and experts from the industry.

Eastcompeace has been taking the lead in the field of Internet of Things since 2015, mainly engaged in the most advanced research of the industry, such as in power,transportation, water conservancy, urban public utilities network monitoring and other fields. The urban road intelligent parking guidance solutions and intelligentwater remote meter reading application solutions are based on NB-LOT and LoRa standard communication module and gateway as the core, through a variety of sensors and large data analysis management platform, to help customers customize acomplete solution of the Internet of Things. It is widely used in smart city, smart government, smart Park and other fields.

In the future, Eastcompeace will continue to provide more convenient, safer and innovative products for the market, and continuously upgrade and optimize the new experience of customer Intelligent Things Union (ITU) by relying on the product lines and solutions supported by LORA and NB technologies and with Eastcompeace Cloud Platform as the core application.


Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:12:02 UTC
