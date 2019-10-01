Eastdil Secured Completes Management-Led Recapitalization

Partnership with Temasek and Guggenheim Investments Solidifies Position as Premier Private Independent Real Estate Investment Bank

Eastdil Secured, LLC (“Eastdil Secured” or “the firm”), the original, premier private real estate investment banking company, today announced it has completed its management-led recapitalization in partnership with Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, and certain institutional clients of Guggenheim Investments. Wells Fargo & Company is retaining a minority ownership interest in Eastdil Secured.

Year to date 2019, Eastdil Secured has completed over $170 billion of global capital market transactions, including the $18.7 billion industrial portfolio sale for Global Logistics Partners, which is the largest private market sale in U.S. history. As a privately held firm with significant employee investment, Eastdil Secured is even better able to serve clients through enhanced technology, a broader footprint and deeper global relationships, while continuing to leverage its global presence and non-commission compensation structure, to provide clients with unparalleled ideas, execution and guidance.

Benjamin V. Lambert, Chairman of Eastdil Secured, stated, “Since the firm’s founding, Eastdil Secured has set itself apart as a team-oriented organization that prioritizes clients above all else, and the completion of this process has further solidified that commitment.”

Roy Hilton March, Chief Executive Officer of Eastdil Secured, said, “Since announcing the transaction, we have added first-rate talent across office, multifamily, hospitality, and credit, including Managing Directors Phil Brosseau, Matt McCoy, Ryan Reid, Will Silverman, and Andy Wimsatt, and maintained our position as the leader in private commercial real estate deals over $100 million across all property types in the United States. We are pleased that this transaction allows our professionals to participate in the future of Eastdil Secured, together with our preeminent long-term investors, and will enable us to build on our track record of providing truly independent, global and differentiated advice to our clients. I am excited about all we will achieve for our clients in Eastdil Secured’s next chapter.”

D. Michael Van Konynenburg, President of Eastdil Secured, commented, “Eastdil Secured is embarking on its next stage of growth as the only major real estate investment bank that is both private and has significant professional ownership. Our new structure allows us to remain singularly focused on serving our clients as we assist them in identifying and executing the most relevant capital market transactions around the globe.”

As previously announced, Eastdil Secured is maintaining its name and the Company’s Management Committee remains the same. The firm continues to have its U.S. headquarters in New York City and Los Angeles and its Europe headquarters in London, with additional domestic offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington D.C., and additional international offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

About Eastdil Secured

Eastdil Secured is the original, premier private real estate investment banking company with the mission to create value for our clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution, and to be the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets. Eastdil Secured has built its expertise into a knowledge franchise that is recognized as the dominant force in commercial real estate and investment banking by institutional investors around the world. Its unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals allows the firm to deliver best-in-class advice, ideas and execution for its clients.

