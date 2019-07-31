Log in
Eastdil Secured Hires Andy Wimsatt as Managing Director

07/31/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Addition of Seasoned Hotel Professional to Washington, D.C. Office Further Bolsters Eastdil Secured’s Market-Leading National Hotel Practice

Eastdil Secured, LLC (“Eastdil Secured” or “the firm”), the original, premier private real estate investment banking company, today announced that it has hired Andy Wimsatt as a Managing Director in its Washington, D.C. office, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Wimsatt will be focused on hotel equity and debt placement services.

“Andy is an outstanding addition to our national platform, and we are excited to welcome him to the firm. His decades of experience coupled with his extensive relationships with a plethora of hotel REITs and C-Corps will be tremendously beneficial to Eastdil Secured and our clients as we continue to strengthen and expand our leading national hotel practice,” said Louis Stervinou, Managing Director at Eastdil Secured.

Mr. Wimsatt commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Eastdil Secured team at this exciting time for the firm. Eastdil Secured’s platform has limitless opportunities, and I look forward to being part of the team-oriented culture that prioritizes clients above all else. Together with the talented team at Eastdil Secured, I look forward to growing the firm’s impressive record of notable hotel transactions by leveraging my experience in the industry and, ultimately, delivering value for our clients.”

Beginning in 2010, Mr. Wimsatt led CBRE Hotels' Institutional Properties Group nationally. At CBRE, Mr. Wimsatt concentrated on the acquisition, disposition, and financial structuring of institutional-quality assets within the lodging sector, executing on behalf of lodging REITs, global private equity groups, and major national developers.

Prior to joining CBRE, Mr. Wimsatt had a distinguished 20-year career with Marriott International, where he led Marriott’s development efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean and successfully grew Marriott’s portfolio of hotels throughout Latin America, representing an aggregate asset value exceeding $2 billion.

About Eastdil Secured

Eastdil Secured is the original, premier private real estate investment banking company with the mission to create value for our clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution, and to be the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets. Eastdil Secured has built its expertise into a knowledge franchise that is recognized as the dominant force in commercial real estate and investment banking by private investors and institutions alike. Its unrivaled combination of capital markets know-how and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals allows the firm to deliver on its promises in order to meet the precise needs of its clients.


© Business Wire 2019
