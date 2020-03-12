Eastdil Secured Hires Harley Dalton as Vice President

Experienced Real Estate Professional Brings Extensive Leasing Expertise to Growing New York Roster

Eastdil Secured, LLC (“Eastdil Secured” or “the firm”), the original, premier real estate investment banking company, today announced that it has hired Harley Dalton as Vice President in its New York office, effective immediately. Ms. Dalton joins Eastdil Secured’s New York investment sales team, led by Will Silverman and Gary Phillips. In this role, she will contribute her extensive experience in landlord and tenant representation to the firm’s leading sales and joint ventures arm.

“We are excited to further strengthen our New York team by welcoming Harley to Eastdil Secured,” said Will Silverman, Managing Director. “In addition to her strong real estate background, Harley’s extensive understanding of agency leasing will allow our clients to receive another valuable facet to better serve their needs.”

Ms. Dalton commented, “Eastdil Secured is known for executing some of the biggest and most complex transactions in commercial real estate, and I am incredibly excited to join the firm.”

“New York is one of the largest real estate capital markets in the world and one that continues to be a top focus for our firm,” said D. Michael Van Konynenburg, President of Eastdil Secured. “We continue to see huge opportunity in New York and our outstanding team is driving our growth in this city and across the globe.”

Prior to joining Eastdil Secured, Ms. Dalton held a number of positions with increasing responsibility at Jones Lang LaSalle. Most recently, she served as a Senior Vice President, focusing on both landlord and tenant representation for one of JLL’s largest and most active teams in New York City where she was a part of 3.5 million square feet of New York office leasing transactions. She earned her Bachelors of Science degree from Syracuse University and graduated from the Whitman School of Management with a dual degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.

