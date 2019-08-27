Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eastdil Secured Hires J. Philip Brosseau, Jr. and Ryan Reid as Managing Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Accomplished Professionals Bring a Combined Four Decades
of Multifamily Real Estate Experience to Eastdil Secured

Regional and National Multifamily Practice Positioned for Continued Growth

Continuation of the Firm’s Recent Success Making Key, Strategic Hires,
Further Bolstering Eastdil Secured’s Strong Team of Senior Professionals

Eastdil Secured, LLC (“Eastdil Secured” or “the firm”), the original, premier private real estate investment banking company, today announced that it has hired J. Philip Brosseau, Jr. and Ryan Reid as Managing Directors. Mr. Brosseau and Mr. Reid will oversee Eastdil Secured’s multifamily practice in the Southeastern United States and Texas, and play a very active role in Eastdil Secured’s national multifamily practice, which completed more than $22 billion in multifamily capital markets transactions in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and Ryan to our team and look forward to the contributions they will make to both our clients’ and our firm’s success. Multifamily is an extremely important and growing asset class for many of our clients, and sales in the Sun Belt region have represented almost 40% of the national transaction volume for several years running,” said D. Michael Van Konynenburg, President of Eastdil Secured. “Phil and Ryan bring decades of multifamily real estate experience to the firm, including deep expertise in key markets across the Sun Belt. In fact, their combined teams have executed multifamily transactions totaling more than $30 billion. These key hires will allow us to further build on an important and growing area of our business and underscore our successful recent efforts to further enhance our capabilities with additional talent across office, multifamily, hospitality and credit.”

Mr. Brosseau commented, “Eastdil Secured has long been known for its commitment to its clients and its unmatched capital markets expertise, and it is an honor to join the firm as it enters its next chapter. There is tremendous appetite for multifamily transactions across the country, and in the Sun Belt markets in particular. As part of the Eastdil Secured team, Ryan and I look forward to leveraging our years of experience in this area and the firm’s powerful platform to capture additional opportunities for the benefit of Eastdil Secured’s clients.”

Mr. Reid remarked, “Having spent my twenty year career in the U.S. multifamily market, I am excited and energized about the opportunity to bring my expertise to Eastdil Secured. Multifamily sales and joint ventures represented the most actively traded asset class in the United States in 2018, and I am confident that trend will continue. I am greatly looking forward to working with the firm’s array of talented professionals, including Phil, as we focus on executing impactful deals that advance the objectives of Eastdil Secured’s clients.”

Mr. Brosseau and Mr. Reid will lead a combined practice across the Sun Belt for Eastdil Secured. Mr. Brosseau will be based in Eastdil Secured’s Atlanta and Charlotte offices. He joins Eastdil Secured from CBRE’s Charlotte office, where he served as a Vice Chairman on CBRE’s Southeast Multifamily Team since 2009. In his role as Vice Chairman, he oversaw a team of individuals based across Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and Atlanta and led the execution of more than $25 billion in sales. Mr. Reid will be based in Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office. He joins Eastdil Secured from CBRE where he served as a Vice Chairman on the Texas Multifamily team and was responsible for overseeing the Texas Multifamily Investment Platform. During his time at CBRE, Mr. Reid specialized in sales and joint ventures and was involved in the disposition of over $20 billion in multifamily assets. Additionally, he founded CBRE’s National Student Housing platform.

About Eastdil Secured

Eastdil Secured is the original, premier private real estate investment banking company with the mission to create value for our clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution, and to be the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets. Eastdil Secured has built its expertise into a knowledge franchise that is recognized as the dominant force in commercial real estate and investment banking by institutional investors around the world. Its unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals allows the firm to deliver best-in-class advice, ideas and execution for its clients.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Altria eye merger 11 years after split
AQ
02:19pERI : 's John Shegerian Warns Corporations to Protect Data as SHIELD Act is Signed Into Law
BU
02:17pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pAgricor & Botanacor Name New COO. Dr. Carl Craig Will Lead Companies' Continued Expansion for Lab Testing in the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors.
BU
02:15pCobalt Boats Hosts Factory Tour for U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall
GL
02:11pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Angola Announces Public Tender to Build Refinery
AQ
02:11pROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST (NYSE : RMT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:11pACCENTURE : Acquires Fairway Technologies to Bolster Product and Platform Engineering Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group