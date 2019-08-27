Eastdil Secured Hires J. Philip Brosseau, Jr. and Ryan Reid as Managing Directors

Accomplished Professionals Bring a Combined Four Decades

Eastdil Secured, LLC (“Eastdil Secured” or “the firm”), the original, premier private real estate investment banking company, today announced that it has hired J. Philip Brosseau, Jr. and Ryan Reid as Managing Directors. Mr. Brosseau and Mr. Reid will oversee Eastdil Secured’s multifamily practice in the Southeastern United States and Texas, and play a very active role in Eastdil Secured’s national multifamily practice, which completed more than $22 billion in multifamily capital markets transactions in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and Ryan to our team and look forward to the contributions they will make to both our clients’ and our firm’s success. Multifamily is an extremely important and growing asset class for many of our clients, and sales in the Sun Belt region have represented almost 40% of the national transaction volume for several years running,” said D. Michael Van Konynenburg, President of Eastdil Secured. “Phil and Ryan bring decades of multifamily real estate experience to the firm, including deep expertise in key markets across the Sun Belt. In fact, their combined teams have executed multifamily transactions totaling more than $30 billion. These key hires will allow us to further build on an important and growing area of our business and underscore our successful recent efforts to further enhance our capabilities with additional talent across office, multifamily, hospitality and credit.”

Mr. Brosseau commented, “Eastdil Secured has long been known for its commitment to its clients and its unmatched capital markets expertise, and it is an honor to join the firm as it enters its next chapter. There is tremendous appetite for multifamily transactions across the country, and in the Sun Belt markets in particular. As part of the Eastdil Secured team, Ryan and I look forward to leveraging our years of experience in this area and the firm’s powerful platform to capture additional opportunities for the benefit of Eastdil Secured’s clients.”

Mr. Reid remarked, “Having spent my twenty year career in the U.S. multifamily market, I am excited and energized about the opportunity to bring my expertise to Eastdil Secured. Multifamily sales and joint ventures represented the most actively traded asset class in the United States in 2018, and I am confident that trend will continue. I am greatly looking forward to working with the firm’s array of talented professionals, including Phil, as we focus on executing impactful deals that advance the objectives of Eastdil Secured’s clients.”

Mr. Brosseau and Mr. Reid will lead a combined practice across the Sun Belt for Eastdil Secured. Mr. Brosseau will be based in Eastdil Secured’s Atlanta and Charlotte offices. He joins Eastdil Secured from CBRE’s Charlotte office, where he served as a Vice Chairman on CBRE’s Southeast Multifamily Team since 2009. In his role as Vice Chairman, he oversaw a team of individuals based across Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and Atlanta and led the execution of more than $25 billion in sales. Mr. Reid will be based in Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office. He joins Eastdil Secured from CBRE where he served as a Vice Chairman on the Texas Multifamily team and was responsible for overseeing the Texas Multifamily Investment Platform. During his time at CBRE, Mr. Reid specialized in sales and joint ventures and was involved in the disposition of over $20 billion in multifamily assets. Additionally, he founded CBRE’s National Student Housing platform.

About Eastdil Secured

Eastdil Secured is the original, premier private real estate investment banking company with the mission to create value for our clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution, and to be the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets. Eastdil Secured has built its expertise into a knowledge franchise that is recognized as the dominant force in commercial real estate and investment banking by institutional investors around the world. Its unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals allows the firm to deliver best-in-class advice, ideas and execution for its clients.

