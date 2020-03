"We'll be meeting with a lot of people to see if it can be done. Easter is a very special day for many reasons, for me, for a lot of our friends that's a very special day. And what a great timeline this would be. Easter as our timeline, what a great timeline that would be."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also said that, for the most part, he did not expect to have to use the Defense Production Act but would do so as needed.