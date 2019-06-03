Easterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or
“Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”)
focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of
Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced
today that management will participate in investor meetings at Nareit’s
REITweek 2019 Investor Conference (“Conference”) in New York, New York
on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Company written materials will be provided for certain investors at the
Conference. Electronic copies of these materials can be found in the
Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.
About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington,
D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and
management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S.
Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized
insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government
agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or
through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further
information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.
