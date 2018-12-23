Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eastern Bank : EBL Dropbox and ATM service inaugurated at MoFA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 01:15pm CET
EBL News & Events
2018-12-23
EBL Dropbox and ATM service inaugurated at MoFA
Ali Reza Iftekhar Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Liimited (EBL) and Ambassador Masud Mahmood Khandaker, VP 1 of BFSA and Principal of Foreign Service Academy jointly inaugurated EBL Dropbox and ATM facilities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office at Segunbagicha on Sunday, December 23, 2018. Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, DG Administration, Khorshed Khastagir, DG Europe of MoFA, Khorshed Anwar, Head of Retail Banking, and Ziaul Karim, Head of Brand and Communications of EBL were also present.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 12:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pBURGAN BANK : raises capital to KD 400 mln
AQ
02:47pJanadria Festival is a Valuable Opportunity to Promote Saudi Cultural Heritage Worldwide
BU
02:45pYUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED PARTY TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN HANGZHOUpdf Download
PU
02:34pALGOMAIZER : Netanyahu sues Israeli journalist Ben Caspit for libel
AQ
02:34pTHE TRAVEL ADVISOR : After corruption and chaos, a reckoning for El Al?
AQ
02:33pUAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
02:33pINDIAN OIL : Petrol price down by 20 paise across metros
AQ
02:33pScheme of amalgamation for merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena and Vijaya Bank likely by month-end
AQ
02:33pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : scouting for land in Haryana only to shift Gurgaon plant
AQ
02:33pAPPLE : iPhone losing grip on India
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
3UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
4UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Massimiliano Allegri demanding even more from table-topp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.