Eastern Bank : EBL Dropbox and ATM service inaugurated at MoFA

EBL News & Events 2018-12-23 EBL Dropbox and ATM service inaugurated at MoFA Ali Reza Iftekhar Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Liimited (EBL) and Ambassador Masud Mahmood Khandaker, VP 1 of BFSA and Principal of Foreign Service Academy jointly inaugurated EBL Dropbox and ATM facilities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office at Segunbagicha on Sunday, December 23, 2018. Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, DG Administration, Khorshed Khastagir, DG Europe of MoFA, Khorshed Anwar, Head of Retail Banking, and Ziaul Karim, Head of Brand and Communications of EBL were also present.