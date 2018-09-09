Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eastern Bank : EBL and ITFC sign a landmark trade financing agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 03:02pm CEST
Caption: In presence of Minister of Finance Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and CEO of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol signing an important trade financing agreement at a ceremony held at IDB Bhaban on September 9, 2018.

To support the private sector in Bangladesh, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), have signed an important trade financing agreement on September 9, 2018. The signing of agreement was organized to mark the inauguration of the IsDB Groups new Regional Hub in Bangladesh.

In presence of Minister of Finance Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and CEO of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held at IDB Bhaban in the city. Dr. Bandar M H Hajjar, IsDB Group President along with other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Ali Reza Iftekhar reiterated initiation of solid relationship with ITFC as a Development Financial Institution partner and conveyed his gratitude for all the supports that ITFC is rendering for the development of financial sector of Bangladesh. He also pointed that EBL will continue its support for the growth and development of international trade businesses in Bangladesh.

The financing arrangement will significantly support the growth of International trade businesses of Bangladesh. Eastern Banks Corporate and commercial clients will specially reap the benefits of this low cost fund.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) was established with the purpose of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socio-economic conditions of the people across the world.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 13:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pCANTONA : Jose is good but not for United, I'm free if they want to call
AQ
03:31pNETCARE : One killed after car hits tree and splits into two on KZN South Coast
AQ
03:31pCANON : Once Again Revolutionises the Future of Photography and Filmmaking with Pioneering, New EOS R System
BU
03:23pTRUMP TO APPLE : 'Make Your Products' in US to Avoid Tariffs
AQ
03:23pWAL MART STORES : Walmart trials grocery delivery service to rival Amazon
AQ
03:17pBP : scholar begins studies at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland with the support of UniHouse
AQ
03:15pAPPLE : Will the next iPhones breach Dh5K?
AQ
03:10pGLOBAL VISION : Enlarging the vision
AQ
03:10pWAL MART STORES : Walmart trials grocery delivery service to rival Amazon
AQ
03:10pProvident State Bank supports hospice care in Caroline
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2PINNACLE : PINNACLE : All aboard! Pinnacle 50 celebrates railroad museum
3GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
4CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.