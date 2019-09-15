Eastern Bank : EBL begins its journey with 'Porichoy'

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) as the first ever organisation in the country hascome forward to use 'Porichoy', the API based National ID Real-time Verification Portal porichoy.com.bd, introduced by the Government. The portal, first of its kind in Bangladesh was launched by Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister on July 17 of the current year.

EBL's journey with Porichoy was formally launched by Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister, ICT Division at a ceremony held at the ICT Division auditorium at Agargaon in the city today, September 15, 2019. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL, senior officials of the Ministry and the Bank were present among others on the occasion.

EBL has already been connected with the portal and has gone Live. As a result the bank is now in a position to verify the NID numbers of their customers with the help of Porichoy. It has opened up new opportunities for the bank towards Digitization, as it will help them to verify their customers' address, passport details, signature, photograph, biometric, personal details, TIN, CIB, etc. using a specific ID and Password.

At the same function EBL launched a Co-branded Credit Card with ICT Division for the employees of the latter.