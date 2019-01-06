Log in
Eastern Bank : EBL holds music contest for employees

01/06/2019 | 11:49pm EST
The third season of 'Esho Mili Surey Surey', a music contest for Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) employees was held at the Banks Head Office on January 5, 2019. A total of 45 music talents contested for the winners trophy.

Muhammad Alamgir Hossain from EBL Cards Operations was adjudged as champion, while Md. Daud Azad and Arifur Rahman, both from Special Asset Management Department became first and second runner up respectively.

'At EBL we believe that employees are our greatest asset. Many of them possess unique talents. The competition is designed to spot the latent talents and emotionally connect them with the brand EBL.' said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL.

Renowned music director Sheikh Sadi Khan, famous singers Khurshid Alam and Iffat Ara Nargis were in the jury board of the competition.

EBL has been organising the 'Esho Mili Surey Surey' as part of the Banks Employee Engagement Programme since 2014.

Caption: Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL handing over the champion's prize to Muhammad Alamgir Hossain of Cards Operation department, at the 'Esho Mili Surey Surey' music contest, organised by EBL for its employees. Renowned music director Sheikh Sadi Khan, famous singers Khurshid Alam and Iffat Ara Nargis, Ziaul Karim, Head of Brand and Communications of EBL were present among others at the ceremony held on January 5 at the Eastern Bank Head Office at Gulshan in the city.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:48:02 UTC
