Eastern Bank : EBL reappoints Ali Reza Iftekhar as MD

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has reappointed its managing director and CEO, Ali Reza Iftekhar, for three years.

Iftekhar has been in this position since 2007. He joined EBL as deputy managing director back in 2004 and was promoted to additional managing director in 2006, says a press release.

Iftekhar is a recipient of CEO of the Year 2012 award at Asian Leadership Award programme held in Dubai.

In his 34 years career, Iftekhar held important positions in local private and international banks including Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and AB Bank.

He served as chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh for 2014-15. A marketing graduate from the University of Dhaka, Iftekhar has vast experience in risk management, corporate compliance and regulatory issues in banking sector.