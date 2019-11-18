Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eastern Partnership: Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:35am EST

Around 100 media professionals, donors, EU officials and representatives of media development organisations met in Riga, Latvia, on 13-14 November for 'The Eastern Partnership Media Conference 2019: Business and Sustainability'. The Conference was an opportunity to discuss strategies for increasing the viability of independent media in Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, and was organised by the European Commission with the support of the European External Action Service and the Government of Latvia.

Participants outlined challenges faced by journalists in EaP countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) and presented examples of individual media outlets successfully transitioning to profitable business models.

Digitalisation, better access to data analysis and audience research, monetisation strategies, diversification to new platforms and services, and the development of media management skills were among the proposed solutions aimed at strengthening the capacities of independent media in the region. The findings and recommendations of the conference are designed to contribute to shaping future media assistance in Eastern partner countries.

The 2019 Conference followed up on the 2nd EaP Media Conference, which was held in Kyiv in 2017 and identified economic sustainability as a key challenge faced by media professionals across the region.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 16:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must secure guarantee on 2020 cap funding
PU
11:53aTrump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
11:51aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:50aBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -18 November 2019
PU
11:47aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:41aOil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty
RE
11:35aDollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal
RE
11:35aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : September 2019 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data
PU
11:35aEASTERN PARTNERSHIP : Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support
PU
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group