Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference, 18 June 2020

06/19/2020 | 11:52am EDT

Leaders stressed the importance of solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis, including the EU's substantial support to address the impact of the outbreak in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region.

They reconfirmed their commitment and the high importance they attach to the Eastern Partnership as a foreign policy priority and highlighted different areas of cooperation such as trade, visa-free or visa facilitation agreements.

'Leaders expressed the political will to continue building an area of shared democracy, prosperity and stability, anchored in our shared values, through a rules-based international order and international law,'said Charles Michel, President of the European Council, at the joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following the video conference.

Participants also discussed the preparation of a physical summit to take place in Brussels in March 2021 during which they will endorse five policy priorities in a joint declaration.

'Today, we discussed how to shape and focus our partnership beyond 2020. With the leaders, we have agreed indeed on five priorities for our partnership in the coming years,'said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President of the European Council Michel following the video conference.

The agreed priorities include:

  • resilient, sustainable and integrated economies;
  • accountable institutions, the rule of law and security;
  • environmental and climate resilience;
  • digital transformation;
  • fair and inclusive societies.

More information:

Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference, 18 June 2020

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Russia published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 15:51:05 UTC
