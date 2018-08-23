Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easterseals Bay Area : Announces New Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:32pm EDT

Kaleidoscope, Located in Dublin, Calif., Helps Participants Build Independence and Integrate into the Community

Easterseals Bay Area announced today the opening of its new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program serving individuals with developmental disabilities, aged 18 and older, through community-based recreational and social activities that helps them gain greater independence and integration into their community.

The Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program is designed to help participants increase self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, and self-determination through the development of critical life skills and community integration. Participants work with life skills coaches and may pursue interests in employment planning and preparedness, community connections, physical fitness, recreation and leisure activities, and volunteering.

“We’re very excited to open our new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program today providing us with the opportunity to support individuals with developmental disabilities through all stages of their lives to live, learn, work, and play to their full potential,” said Dr. Doreen Samelson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence at Easterseals Bay Area. “Our dedicated Kaleidoscope staff provides participants with opportunities for meaningful participation, building a sense of connection to their community, and achieving more independence through the development of vocational, independent living, and social skills.”

About Easterseals Bay Area

Easterseals Bay Area is at the forefront of care for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. For more than 90 years, Easterseals Bay Area has provided services to people with disabilities and their families to help them live, learn, work, and play to their full potential. Services enable individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to address life’s challenges, achieve personal goals, and gain greater independence for everyday living. For more information, visit: www.eastersealsbayarea.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Nutritional Compositions With 2fl And Lnnt For Use In Inducing A Gut Microbiota Close To The One Of Breast...
AQ
03:49pCOMED : Helps Customers in Bronzeville Community Save Money and Energy, While Giving Back with First-of-its-Kind Save and Share™ Mobile App
BU
03:49pU.S. Representative Karen Handel Visits Delta Dental Insurance Company for Town Hall With Leading North Fulton County Employer
BU
03:49pQinetiQ and AMTE Power Enter Battery Cell Research and Manufacturing Partnership
BU
03:47pBIRNER DENTAL MGMT SERVICES : Management Services, Inc.
AQ
03:47pALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:47pA.M. BEST : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Chubb Seguros Panamá S.A.
BU
03:47pLufthansa, Microsoft, NEM and Counting - UNIBRIGHT is the Blockchain Bridge Over Troubled Waters
AC
03:46pLUMINEX : Patent Issued for Instrument For Cassette For Sample Preparation (USPTO 10,047,391)
AQ
03:46p"Side-Loading Connectors With Inline Cabling For Use With Intravascular Devices And Associated Systems And Methods" in Patent Application Approval...
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.