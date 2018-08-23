Easterseals Bay Area : Announces New Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Kaleidoscope, Located in Dublin, Calif., Helps Participants Build Independence and Integrate into the Community

Easterseals Bay Area announced today the opening of its new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program serving individuals with developmental disabilities, aged 18 and older, through community-based recreational and social activities that helps them gain greater independence and integration into their community.

The Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program is designed to help participants increase self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, and self-determination through the development of critical life skills and community integration. Participants work with life skills coaches and may pursue interests in employment planning and preparedness, community connections, physical fitness, recreation and leisure activities, and volunteering.

“We’re very excited to open our new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program today providing us with the opportunity to support individuals with developmental disabilities through all stages of their lives to live, learn, work, and play to their full potential,” said Dr. Doreen Samelson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence at Easterseals Bay Area. “Our dedicated Kaleidoscope staff provides participants with opportunities for meaningful participation, building a sense of connection to their community, and achieving more independence through the development of vocational, independent living, and social skills.”

About Easterseals Bay Area

Easterseals Bay Area is at the forefront of care for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. For more than 90 years, Easterseals Bay Area has provided services to people with disabilities and their families to help them live, learn, work, and play to their full potential. Services enable individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to address life’s challenges, achieve personal goals, and gain greater independence for everyday living. For more information, visit: www.eastersealsbayarea.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005720/en/