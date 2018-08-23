Easterseals Bay Area : Announces New Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Easterseals
Bay Area announced today the opening of its new Kaleidoscope
Community Adult Program serving individuals with developmental
disabilities, aged 18 and older, through community-based recreational
and social activities that helps them gain greater independence and
integration into their community.
The Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program is designed to help
participants increase self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, and
self-determination through the development of critical life skills and
community integration. Participants work with life skills coaches and
may pursue interests in employment planning and preparedness, community
connections, physical fitness, recreation and leisure activities, and
volunteering.
“We’re very excited to open our new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program
today providing us with the opportunity to support individuals with
developmental disabilities through all stages of their lives to live,
learn, work, and play to their full potential,” said Dr. Doreen
Samelson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence at Easterseals
Bay Area. “Our dedicated Kaleidoscope staff provides participants with
opportunities for meaningful participation, building a sense of
connection to their community, and achieving more independence through
the development of vocational, independent living, and social skills.”
About Easterseals Bay Area
Easterseals Bay Area is at the forefront of care for people with autism
and other developmental disabilities. For more than 90 years,
Easterseals Bay Area has provided services to people with disabilities
and their families to help them live, learn, work, and play to their
full potential. Services enable individuals with autism and other
developmental disabilities to address life’s challenges, achieve
personal goals, and gain greater independence for everyday living. For
more information, visit: www.eastersealsbayarea.org.
