Easterseals Bay Area : Hosts “Pies, Pairings & Philanthropy” Fall Event to Celebrate Its New Program for Bay Area Adults With Developmental Disabilities

Government, business and community members to show support at October 11 event featuring delicious pies, wine pairings, and festivities

Easterseals Bay Area will be joined by Melissa Hernandez, Vice Mayor of Dublin, the Safeway Foundation’s Wendy Gutshall, Director of Public and Government Affairs, and additional community members at its Pies, Pairings & Philanthropy event on October 11, at 6 to 8:30 p.m., in Dublin, Calif. Easterseals Bay Area, one of Northern California’s leading organizations caring for people with autism and other developmental disabilities, is holding this fall event to show appreciation to its supporters and to fundraise to procure new vans for its new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program, based in Dublin.

Countless lives are impacted each year by Easterseals Bay Area through its behavioral services, occupational, physical and speech therapy, educational programs, outreach, and advocacy. The new Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program is for individuals with developmental disabilities, aged 18 and older, and designed to help participants increase self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, and self-determination through the development of critical life skills and community integration.

“Easterseals Bay Area and Dublin share a commitment to support individuals with developmental disabilities and help them achieve personal goals and gain greater independence for everyday living,” said Dublin Vice Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to show our support for this organization’s rich future and impact in our city.”

Tickets for the Pies, Pairings & Philanthropy fundraiser are available. Click here to purchase individual tickets. All attendees will be part of a fun-filled, fall-themed celebration featuring savory and sweet pies, premier wine pairings, and other refreshments by Bay Area establishments, including Niles Pie Company, Mariposa Baking Company, and Calicraft Brewing Company. The location is Easterseals Bay Area’s Dublin facility at 5601 Arnold Road in Dublin, Calif., and tours of the Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program will be given.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the fall season and show our appreciation to our friends and supporters,” said Dr. Doreen Samelson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence at Easterseals Bay Area. “It’s remarkable what we do together as a community to support individuals with developmental disabilities through all stages of their lives.”

About Easterseals Bay Area

Easterseals Bay Area is at the forefront of care for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. For more than 90 years, Easterseals Bay Area has provided services to people with disabilities and their families to help them live, learn, work, and play to their full potential. Services enable individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to address life’s challenges, achieve personal goals, and gain greater independence for everyday living. For more information, visit: www.eastersealsbayarea.org.

