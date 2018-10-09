Easterseals Bay Area : Hosts “Pies, Pairings & Philanthropy” Fall Event to Celebrate Its New Program for Bay Area Adults With Developmental Disabilities

Easterseals
Bay Area will be joined by Melissa Hernandez, Vice Mayor of Dublin,
the Safeway Foundation’s Wendy Gutshall, Director of Public and
Government Affairs, and additional community members at its Pies,
Pairings & Philanthropy event on October 11, at 6 to 8:30 p.m.,
in Dublin, Calif. Easterseals Bay Area, one of Northern California’s
leading organizations caring for people with autism and other
developmental disabilities, is holding this fall event to show
appreciation to its supporters and to fundraise to procure new vans for
its new Kaleidoscope
Community Adult Program, based in Dublin.
Countless lives are impacted each year by Easterseals Bay Area through
its behavioral services, occupational, physical and speech therapy,
educational programs, outreach, and advocacy. The new Kaleidoscope
Community Adult Program is for individuals with developmental
disabilities, aged 18 and older, and designed to help participants
increase self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, and self-determination through
the development of critical life skills and community integration.
“Easterseals Bay Area and Dublin share a commitment to support
individuals with developmental disabilities and help them achieve
personal goals and gain greater independence for everyday living,” said
Dublin Vice Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “We are thrilled to have this
opportunity to show our support for this organization’s rich future and
impact in our city.”
Tickets for the Pies, Pairings & Philanthropy fundraiser are
available. Click
here to purchase individual tickets. All attendees will be part of a
fun-filled, fall-themed celebration featuring savory and sweet pies,
premier wine pairings, and other refreshments by Bay Area
establishments, including Niles Pie Company, Mariposa Baking Company,
and Calicraft Brewing Company. The location is Easterseals Bay Area’s
Dublin facility at 5601 Arnold Road in Dublin, Calif., and tours of the
Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program will be given.
“We can’t wait to celebrate the fall season and show our appreciation to
our friends and supporters,” said Dr. Doreen Samelson, Senior Vice
President of Clinical Excellence at Easterseals Bay Area. “It’s
remarkable what we do together as a community to support individuals
with developmental disabilities through all stages of their lives.”
About Easterseals Bay Area
Easterseals Bay Area is at the forefront of care for people with autism
and other developmental disabilities. For more than 90 years,
Easterseals Bay Area has provided services to people with disabilities
and their families to help them live, learn, work, and play to their
full potential. Services enable individuals with autism and other
developmental disabilities to address life’s challenges, achieve
personal goals, and gain greater independence for everyday living. For
more information, visit: www.eastersealsbayarea.org.
