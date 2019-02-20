Easton Investments : 2018/19 First Half Results Presentation

First half 2019 - Highlights

Continued EXPANSION of MANAGED ACCOUNTS EARNINGS growth training capability pass milestone Record 1st half result Accounting Solutions +14% & Training expanded into the CARE grows past one billion Wealth Solutions +42% on PCP wealth sector dollars

ACCELERATED engagement of accountants with wealth advice

293 additional Limited Authorised Representatives

(LARs)

First half 2019 - Results

1 Underlying Profit = Normalised Earnings before Interest, Tax and Amortisation. Underlying Profit is a non-IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess performance as it excludes non-cash amortisation, share based payment charges and one-off or non-operational items.

Underlying profit continues growth trend

Underlying profit ($m)

2.5

1.5

0.5

2

1

0

Dec-17

7.00

Underlying profit per share (cps)

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-18

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18