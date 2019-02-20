Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easton Investments : 2018/19 First Half Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 10:31pm EST

First half 2019 - Highlights

Continued

EXPANSION of

MANAGED ACCOUNTS

EARNINGS growth

training capability

pass milestone

Record 1st half result

Accounting Solutions +14% &

Training expanded into the

CARE grows past one billion

Wealth Solutions +42% on PCP

wealth sector

dollars

ACCELERATED engagement of accountants with wealth advice

293 additional Limited Authorised Representatives

(LARs)

First half 2019 - Results

1 Underlying Profit = Normalised Earnings before Interest, Tax and Amortisation. Underlying Profit is a non-IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess performance as it excludes non-cash amortisation, share based payment charges and one-off or non-operational items.

Underlying profit continues growth trend

Underlying profit ($m)

2.5

1.5

0.5

2

1

0

Dec-17

7.00

Underlying profit per share (cps)

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-18

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 03:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:55pTOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus to Light Up Milan Design Week with 12th Edition of the Celebrated Lexus Design Event
AQ
11:46pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.37 New Features
PU
11:41pENERGY ACTION : John Huggart - Energy Action Interim CEO
PU
11:41pENERGY ACTION : Market responds to January heatwaves
PU
11:39pMASTERCARD : Factbox - U.S., China drafting memorandums for possible trade deal
RE
11:36pCONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
11:35pALPHABET : Google fails to disclose microphone in Nest Secure
RE
11:34pSTANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
RE
11:32pCHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILE SERVICES HLDG : Yongda Auto may sell 50% of auto finance business
AQ
11:32pHSI opens down 64 pts at 28,450; H-share up 17 pts to 11,246
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.