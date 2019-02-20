Easton Investments : 2018/19 First Half Results Presentation

First half 2019 - Highlights
Continued
EXPANSION of
MANAGED ACCOUNTS
EARNINGS growth
training capability
pass milestone
Record 1st half result
Accounting Solutions +14% &
Training expanded into the
CARE grows past one billion
Wealth Solutions +42% on PCP
wealth sector
dollars
ACCELERATED engagement of accountants with wealth advice
293 additional Limited Authorised Representatives
(LARs)
First half 2019 - Results
1 Underlying Profit = Normalised Earnings before Interest, Tax and Amortisation. Underlying Profit is a non-IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess performance as it excludes non-cash amortisation, share based payment charges and one-off or non-operational items.
Underlying profit continues growth trend
Underlying profit ($m)
2.5
1.5
0.5
2
1
0
7.00
Underlying profit per share (cps)
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-18
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
0.00
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Disclaimer
