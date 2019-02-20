Easton Investments : Appendix 4D Half Year Report for period ending 31 Dec 2018

Rule 4.2A.3

Appendix 4D

Half-year Report

For the period ended 31 December 2018

Name of entity

EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN 48 111 695 357

1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period Current reporting period The half-year ended 31 December 2018 Previous corresponding reporting period The half-year ended 31 December 2017

2. Results for announcement to the market

a)Amount and percentage change compared to the previous corresponding period

Half-year

2018 2017 % Up/ $'000 $'000 Change (Down) Revenue from ordinary activities 29,505 22,119 33 Up Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 986 562 76 Up Profit for the period attributable to members 986 562 76 Up

b) The amount per security and franked amount per security of final and interim dividends

A maiden interim dividend has been declared of $348,031 (being 1 cent per ordinary share), payable on 10 May 2019.

c) The record date for determining entitlements to dividends (if any)

26 April 2019.

d) A brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable the figures to be understood

Commentary on the results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 is provided in the 'Review of operations' section in the attached Interim Report.

In this Appendix 4D, the consolidated entity (the Group) consists of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

3. Net tangible assets per security with the comparative figure for the previous corresponding period

Half-year

2018

2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

(6.22) cents

(9.35) cents

4. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

a)Control gained over entitiesOn 2 October 2018, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of The SMSF Expert Pty Ltd (SMSF Expert). See note 4 of the attached Interim Report for further details.

b) Control lost over entities

Not applicable.

5. Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments

Details of Dividends1 Cents per share $ 2018 Final dividend (paid 20 September 2018) 2.0 697,039 2019 Interim dividend2,3 1.0 348,031

1. All dividends are fully franked at a tax rate of 30%.

2. Record date for determining entitlement to the 2019 interim dividend is 26 April 2019.

3. The 2019 interim dividend is payable on 10 May 2019.

6. Details of any dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation and the last date for the receipt of an election notice for participation in any dividend or distribution reinvestment plan

Not applicable.

7. Details of associates and joint venture entities

a)Details of associates

Name of Entity Percentage Held (%) Share of Net Profit ($'000) 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 First Financial Pty Ltd (First Financial) 25 25 307 228 Hayes Knight (NSW) Pty Ltd and Hayes Knight Services (NSW) Pty Ltd (together, HKNSW) 33.3 33.3 93 109

First Financial is a pre-eminent, Melbourne based, wealth management and financial services business, offering a range of services including:

• Financial planning and investment advice

• Income protection and life (risk) insurance services

• Self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration.

HKNSW is an established, full service accounting firm based in Sydney providing a suite of professional accounting services including business services, specialist tax, superannuation, financial planning and corporate finance.

b) Details of joint venture entities Not applicable.

8. For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the report (e.g. International Accounting Standards)

Not applicable.

9. If the accounts are subject to audit dispute or qualification, a description of the dispute or qualification

Not applicable.

Kevin White Chairman

Sydney

21 February 2019

Easton Investments Limited ABN 48 111 695 357 Interim Report - 31 December 2018 Contents Page Directors' report 5 Auditor's independence declaration 10 Interim financial report Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 11 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 12 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 13 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 14 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 15 Directors' declaration 23 Independent auditor's review report to the members 24

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Easton Investments Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Directors' Report

31 December 2018

Your directors present their report, together with the condensed interim financial report on the consolidated entity (the Group) consisting of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018, and the independent review report thereon. The condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting.

Directors

The following persons were directors of the Company during part of or the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Kevin W.White Rodney Green John G. Hayes Carl F. Scarcella Grahame Evans

Results and dividends

The net profit after tax1 of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was $1.0 million (2017: $0.53 million).

The directors have declared a maiden interim fully franked dividend of $348,031 equivalent to 1 cent per share. The dividend has a record date of 26 April 2019 and is to be paid on 10 May 2019.

Review of operations

Operating revenue was $29.51 million for the period, up from $22.12 million in the previous corresponding period, an increase of 33%. Statutory net profit after tax was $1.0 million, up from $0.53 million in the previous corresponding period, an increase of 89%.

Underlying profitability

The directors are of the view that the best guide to the underlying performance of the Group at an operational level is Normalised EBITA or Underlying Profit which is defined as earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) excluding the impact of:

• one-off non-operational items (acquisition-related costs, redundancy costs, impairment charges, and gains/losses on the sale of investments);

• non-cash amortisation charges relating to separately identifiable intangible assets acquired under business combinations and other intangible assets.

Underlying Profit was $2.06 million, an increase of 33% compared to the prior corresponding period due to a combination of organic growth, realisation of operational efficiencies, a full contribution from GPS Wealth acquired with effect from 11 August 2017 and a part contribution made by SMSF Expert acquired with effect from 2 October 2018.

Financial performance on a comparative basis is presented in the following table:

Group performance Dec 18 Dec 17 Increase Operating revenue from continuing operations Net Profit After Tax 1 Underlying Profit 2 $'000 29,505 998 2,061 $'000 22,119 527 1,545 % 33% 89% 33%