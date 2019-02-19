Log in
Easton Investments : Cancellation of shares ASIC form 484

02/19/2019 | 02:38am EST

EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

111 695 357

33942

MERTONS CORPORATE SERVICES PTY LTD

03 86899997

markl@mertons.com.au

C/- MERTONS CORPORATE SERVICES PTY LTD LEVEL 7, 330 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE

VIC

3000

Reference:

Trace: 06144

Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationDetails of cancelled sharesS.254JS.256A - S.256Ess.257H(3)S.258D

ss.258E(2) & (3)List the details of shares cancelled in the following table

ORD

198,122

168,071.12

Earliest date of change

2

40

11

9

Issue of shares

Change to share structure

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

34,653,844

35,818,264.78

0.00

Earliest date of change

2

4

0

11

9

Lodgement details

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 07:37:04 UTC
