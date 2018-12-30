Log in
Easton Investments : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

12/30/2018 | 11:39pm CET

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Easton Investments Limited

48 111 695 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

28 November 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    23,640

    25,232

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$18,912

$20,740

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $0.8000 date: 20 Dec 2018

lowest $0.8000

pricepaid:

date: 20 Dec 2018

highest price $0.8300

paid:

lowest $0.8200

pricepaid:highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $0.8724

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

3,436,324

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

..................................................... (Company secretary)

Date: 31 December 2018

Print name:

Mark Licciardo

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 22:38:01 UTC
