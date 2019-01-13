Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easton Investments : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 05:34pm EST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Easton Investments Limited

48 111 695 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

28 November 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    124,302

    33,520

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$104,528.14

$28,384.89

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $0.870 date: 8 Jan 2019

lowest $0.8000

pricepaid:

date: 20 Dec 2018

highest price $0.8500

paid:

lowest $0.8450

pricepaid:highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $0.8960

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

3,327,374

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

..................................................... (Company secretary)

Date: 14 January 2019

Print name:

Mark Licciardo == == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 22:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14pBEADELL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Term Loan From Great Panther
PU
06:04pMESOBLAST : MSB Draws US$15 Million From Existing Facility
PU
05:59pPG&E : Bankruptcy possible for California utility after wildfires
AQ
05:58pTHE LATEST : Shooting near Utah mall possibly gang related
AQ
05:54pESPORTS MOGUL ASIA PACIFIC : Popular Mobile Game Titles Now Offered on Mogul.gg
PU
05:46pANAAM INTERNATIONAL : Hassad Food boosts Qatar drive for food self-sufficiency
AQ
05:46pQatar shares edge lower on increased selling pressure
AQ
05:43pKAMANI : Exempt private sector from tax to grow sector
AQ
05:34pEASTON INVESTMENTS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
05:31pASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : MSB Draws US$15 Million From Existing Facility
2BEADELL RESOURCES LTD : BEADELL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Term Loan From Great Panther
3BASF : U.S. warns German companies of possible sanctions over Russian pipeline
4Saudi energy minister says oil market on 'right track'
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 02/2019.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.