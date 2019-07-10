Log in
Easton Investments : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

0
07/10/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Easton Investments Limited

48 111 695 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

28 November 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

237,347

1,836

4

Total consideration paid or

$203,499.81

$1,667.03

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest price paid:

highest

price

paid:

buy-back

$0.955

$0.920

date: 13 June 2019

lowest

price

paid:

lowest price paid:

$0.920

$0.8000

date: 20 Dec 2018

highest

price allowed

under

rule

7.33:

$0.9591

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has 3,246,013 disclosed an intention to buy

back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

..................................................... Date: 11 July 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Mark Licciardo

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
