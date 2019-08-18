Easton Investments : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
Easton Investments Limited
|
|
48 111 695 357
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
28 November 2018
|
|
ASX
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
day
|
|
|
|
241,690
|
5,005
|
|
|
4
|
Total consideration paid or
|
$207,448.21
|
$4,554.55
|
|
payable for the shares/units
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
|
|
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
|
|
|
day
|
|
|
|
5
|
If buy-back is an on-market
|
|
|
|
|
highest price paid:
|
highest
|
price
|
paid:
|
|
buy-back
|
$0.955
|
$0.910
|
|
|
|
|
date: 13 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lowest
|
price
|
paid:
|
|
|
lowest price paid:
|
$0.910
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8000
|
|
|
|
|
|
date: 20 Dec 2018
|
highest
|
price allowed
|
|
|
|
under
|
rule
|
7.33:
|
|
|
|
$0.9555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has 3,238,501 disclosed an intention to buy
back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
..................................................... Date: 19 August 2019
|
|
(Company secretary)
|
Print name:
|
Mark Licciardo
|
|
== == == == ==
