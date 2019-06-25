|
Easy One Financial : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
06/25/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Easy One Financial Group Limited
易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 221)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Director(s)") of Easy One Financial Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
|
INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
130,761
|
|
200,774
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(626)
|
(51,505)
|
Gross profit
|
4
|
130,135
|
|
149,269
|
|
Other revenue and gain
|
39,292
|
|
53,500
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
5
|
(6,984)
|
(15,190)
|
Net impairment losses
|
(16,550)
|
(20,412)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(78,558)
|
(111,922)
|
Operating profit
|
6
|
67,335
|
|
55,245
|
|
Finance costs
|
(26,571)
|
(24,727)
|
Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value
|
7
|
4,430
|
|
(103,332)
|
through profit or loss
|
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
72,694
|
|
-
|
Loss on deemed disposal of interest in
|
|
-
|
(15,982)
|
an associate
|
|
Share of results of an associate
|
|
(42,881)
|
(76,738)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) before taxation
|
8
|
75,007
|
|
(165,534)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued)
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Taxation
|
9
|
(4,628)
|
(9,762)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) for the year
|
|
70,379
|
|
(175,296)
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of changes in other comprehensive
|
|
(33,365)
|
|
|
(loss)/income in an associate
|
|
52,139
|
|
Exchange fluctuation reserve reclassified
|
|
(52,322)
|
|
|
to profit or loss upon disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
(17,702)
|
|
|
financial statements of overseas subsidiaries
|
|
29,426
|
|
Change in fair value of
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
17,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
(103,389)
|
98,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in financial assets at fair value through
|
|
(14,636)
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(118,025)
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
98,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
|
(47,646)
|
(76,402)
|
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,379
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
|
(175,743)
|
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,379
|
|
(175,296)
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
(47,646)
|
(76,849)
|
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(47,646)
|
(76,402)
|
Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company for the year
|
10
|
HK12.65 cents
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted
|
HK(35.82) cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
5,946
|
Interest in an associate
|
|
|
243,849
|
320,362
|
|
Loan receivables
|
12
|
|
100,163
|
143,823
|
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
|
-
|
55,224
|
Financial assets at fair value
|
|
|
100,477
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
96,484
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
|
|
49,383
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
95
|
653
|
|
Deposit paid
|
|
|
1,000
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
496,524
|
622,992
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
372,218
|
|
|
|
Stock of properties
|
|
|
548,049
|
|
Loan receivables
|
12
|
|
548,314
|
289,274
|
|
Account receivables
|
13
|
|
106,965
|
114,256
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
|
23,362
|
54,523
|
Financial assets at fair value
|
|
|
4,180
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
35,333
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
|
|
19,191
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
-
|
Cash and bank balances held in
|
|
|
13,261
|
|
|
|
|
segregated accounts
|
|
|
25,294
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,070
|
1,024
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
|
72,740
|
281,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,161,301
|
1,349,500
|
Less: Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
22,249
|
|
|
|
Account payables
|
|
42,291
|
Deposits received, accruals and other payables
|
|
|
91,604
|
199,276
|
|
Receipts in advance
|
|
|
2,485
|
151,209
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
|
69,353
|
72,839
|
Bank and other loans
|
|
|
287,980
|
163,493
|
Loans from related company
|
|
|
-
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
473,671
|
729,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
|
687,630
|
620,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
|
1,184,154
|
1,243,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
Less: Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and other loans
|
-
|
80,343
|
Loans from related company
|
70,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
80,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
1,114,154
|
1,163,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
5,564
|
5,564
|
|
Reserves
|
1,108,590
|
1,157,477
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
1,114,154
|
1,163,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 March 2019
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
Easy One Financial Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. On 31 July 2014, the Company was deregistered in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda.
The Company has its primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the provision of finance, provision of securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
-
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
2.1 Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) relating to the preparation of consolidated financial statements. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("HK$'000") except when otherwise indicated.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Easy One Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:51:02 UTC
|
|