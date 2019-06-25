Log in
Easy One Financial : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

06/25/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Director(s)") of Easy One Financial Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

Notes

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

130,761

200,774

Cost of sales

(626)

(51,505)

Gross profit

4

130,135

149,269

Other revenue and gain

39,292

53,500

Selling and distribution expenses

5

(6,984)

(15,190)

Net impairment losses

(16,550)

(20,412)

Administrative expenses

(78,558)

(111,922)

Operating profit

6

67,335

55,245

Finance costs

(26,571)

(24,727)

Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value

7

4,430

(103,332)

  through profit or loss

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

72,694

-

Loss on deemed disposal of interest in

-

(15,982)

  an associate

Share of results of an associate

(42,881)

(76,738)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

8

75,007

(165,534)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued)

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Taxation

9

(4,628)

(9,762)

Profit/(loss) for the year

70,379

(175,296)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Share of changes in other comprehensive

(33,365)

  (loss)/income in an associate

52,139

Exchange fluctuation reserve reclassified

(52,322)

  to profit or loss upon disposal of subsidiaries

-

Exchange differences on translation of

(17,702)

  financial statements of overseas subsidiaries

29,426

Change in fair value of

-

available-for-sale financial assets

17,329

Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to

(103,389)

98,894

profit or loss:

Change in financial assets at fair value through

(14,636)

other comprehensive income

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year,

(118,025)

net of tax

98,894

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(47,646)

(76,402)

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to:

70,379

  - Owners of the Company

(175,743)

- Non-controlling interests

-

447

70,379

(175,296)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(47,646)

(76,849)

- Non-controlling interests

-

447

(47,646)

(76,402)

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to

  owners of the Company for the year

10

HK12.65 cents

- Basic and diluted

HK(35.82) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

1,557

  Property, plant and equipment

5,946

  Interest in an associate

243,849

320,362

Loan receivables

12

100,163

143,823

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

55,224

  Financial assets at fair value

100,477

  through profit or loss

96,484

  Financial assets at fair value through other

49,383

comprehensive income

-

Intangible assets

95

653

Deposit paid

1,000

500

496,524

622,992

Current assets

372,218

Stock of properties

548,049

Loan receivables

12

548,314

289,274

Account receivables

13

106,965

114,256

  Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

23,362

54,523

  Financial assets at fair value

4,180

  through profit or loss

35,333

  Financial assets at fair value through other

19,191

comprehensive income

-

  Cash and bank balances held in

13,261

segregated accounts

25,294

Time deposits

1,070

1,024

  Cash and bank balances

72,740

281,747

1,161,301

1,349,500

Less: Current liabilities

14

22,249

Account payables

42,291

  Deposits received, accruals and other payables

91,604

199,276

Receipts in advance

2,485

151,209

Tax payable

69,353

72,839

  Bank and other loans

287,980

163,493

  Loans from related company

-

100,000

473,671

729,108

Net current assets

687,630

620,392

Total assets less current liabilities

1,184,154

1,243,384

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

As at 31 March 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Less: Non-current liabilities

  Bank and other loans

-

80,343

  Loans from related company

70,000

-

70,000

80,343

Net assets

1,114,154

1,163,041

Capital and reserves

Share capital

5,564

5,564

Reserves

1,108,590

1,157,477

Total equity

1,114,154

1,163,041

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 March 2019

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    Easy One Financial Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. On 31 July 2014, the Company was deregistered in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda.
    The Company has its primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
    The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the provision of finance, provision of securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
  2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
    2.1 Statement of compliance
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) relating to the preparation of consolidated financial statements. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("HK$'000") except when otherwise indicated.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Easy One Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:51:02 UTC
