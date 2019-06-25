Easy One Financial : Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Director(s)") of Easy One Financial Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME For the year ended 31 March 2019 Notes 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 130,761 200,774 Cost of sales (626) (51,505) Gross profit 4 130,135 149,269 Other revenue and gain 39,292 53,500 Selling and distribution expenses 5 (6,984) (15,190) Net impairment losses (16,550) (20,412) Administrative expenses (78,558) (111,922) Operating profit 6 67,335 55,245 Finance costs (26,571) (24,727) Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value 7 4,430 (103,332) through profit or loss Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 72,694 - Loss on deemed disposal of interest in - (15,982) an associate Share of results of an associate (42,881) (76,738) Profit/(loss) before taxation 8 75,007 (165,534)

