Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easy One Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:10am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019 in relation to the Loan Agreements.

As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements is HK$11,900,000.

On 5 November 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement E to grant the Loan E of a principal amount of HK$13,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months, of which HK$11,900,000 is for the purpose of settlement of the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements and the remaining balance of HK$1,300,000 is to the Customer.

As a result of the entering into of the Loan Agreement E, the Loan Agreement A, the Loan Agreement B, the Loan Agreement C and the Loan Agreement D have been superseded.

- 1 -

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement E constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement E exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019 in relation to the Loan Agreements. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements is HK$11,900,000.

On 5 November 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement E to grant the Loan E of a principal amount of HK$13,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months, of which HK$11,900,000 is for the purpose of settlement of the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements and the remaining balance of HK$1,300,000 is to the Customer.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT E

Date

5 November 2019

Lender

Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance under

the Money Lenders Ordinance.

Borrower

The Customer is a housewife. To the best of the knowledge,

information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable

enquiries, the Customer is an Independent Third Party. Save as

disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 2 October

2019, there is no prior transaction entered into between the Group

and the Customer which is required to be aggregated with the

Loan Agreement E pursuant to the Listing Rules.

- 2 -

Loan amount

HK$13,200,000

Interest rate

A monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a

monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months (an

average interest rate of 12.73% per annum)

Term

12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date

Repayment

Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be

repaid in full 12 months from the Drawdown Date.

Security

A first legal charge in respect of a shop, two residential properties

and a car parking space owned by the Customer with an aggregate

current market value of approximately HK$18,250,000

As a result of the entering into of the Loan Agreement E, the Loan Agreement A, the Loan Agreement B and the Loan Agreement C and the Loan Agreement D have been superseded.

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN E

The grant of the Loan E was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength, repayment record and repayment ability of the Customer, the relevant security and the relatively short term nature of the Loan E. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Loan E to the Customer are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN E

The Group will finance the Loan E with its internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT E

The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.

- 3 -

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan E to the Customer is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreement E were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement E are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customer, the relevant security and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement E are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreement E is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement E constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement E exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Company"

Easy One Financial Group Limited 易易壹金融集團有限

公司, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and

continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares

of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221)

"Customer"

Ms. Lam Yim Ying, a borrower of the Loan A, the Loan B,

the Loan C, the Loan D and the Loan E, being a housewife

and an Independent Third Party

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Drawdown Date"

the date on which the Loan E is drawn down

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

- 4 -

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its

connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules)

"Lender" or

Easy One Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

  "Easy One Finance"

Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement E"

the loan agreement dated 5 November 2019 entered into

between the Lender and the Customer pursuant to which the

Lender agreed to grant the Loan E to the Customer

"Loan E"

a secured loan in the amount of HK$13,200,000 to be

granted by the Lender to the Customer pursuant to the Loan

Agreement E

"Money Lenders Ordinance"

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of

the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 5 -

"subsidiary(ies)"

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Companies

Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

EASY ONE FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

易易壹金融集團有限公司

Chan Chun Hong, Thomas

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Mr. Cheung Wai Kai and Ms. Stephanie and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sin Ka Man, Mr. Cheung Sau Wah, Joseph and Mr. Wong Hung Tak.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Easy One Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aSenegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round
RE
05:45aYANCHANG PETROLEUM INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction loan argeement
PU
05:45aIWB ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa mensile ottobre 2019
PU
05:45aWIRECARD : announces market entry into China
PU
05:45aDAIMLER : Global TechMasters Truck 2019 – the World Championship of Mercedes-Benz Truck Professionals
PU
05:45aSweet Cheeses! The Milk Road to China Is Driving Dairy Prices Higher
DJ
05:45aWIRECARD : expands its global financial platform services with market entry into China, investing in licenses for digital payments
EQ
05:40aSBM OFFSHORE N : Sea trial in the Principality of Monaco announced for SBM Offshore's innovative S3® Wave Energy Converter
PU
05:40aKVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL : Appointment of executive director and general manager of the group
PU
05:40aPETRO MATAD : Shareholder Update Meeting and Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : issues cautious 2020 forecast, appoints Esperdy chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group