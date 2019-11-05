|
Easy One Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
11/05/2019 | 05:10am EST
Easy One Financial Group Limited
易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 221)
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019 in relation to the Loan Agreements.
As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements is HK$11,900,000.
On 5 November 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement E to grant the Loan E of a principal amount of HK$13,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months, of which HK$11,900,000 is for the purpose of settlement of the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements and the remaining balance of HK$1,300,000 is to the Customer.
As a result of the entering into of the Loan Agreement E, the Loan Agreement A, the Loan Agreement B, the Loan Agreement C and the Loan Agreement D have been superseded.
The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement E constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement E exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019 in relation to the Loan Agreements. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 2 October 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements is HK$11,900,000.
On 5 November 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement E to grant the Loan E of a principal amount of HK$13,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months, of which HK$11,900,000 is for the purpose of settlement of the outstanding principal amount under the Loan Agreements and the remaining balance of HK$1,300,000 is to the Customer.
THE LOAN AGREEMENT E
Date
5 November 2019
Lender
Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with
limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance under
the Money Lenders Ordinance.
Borrower
The Customer is a housewife. To the best of the knowledge,
information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable
enquiries, the Customer is an Independent Third Party. Save as
disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 2 October
2019, there is no prior transaction entered into between the Group
and the Customer which is required to be aggregated with the
Loan Agreement E pursuant to the Listing Rules.
Loan amount
HK$13,200,000
Interest rate
A monthly interest of HK$167,500 for the first month and a
monthly interest of HK$137,500 for the remaining 11 months (an
average interest rate of 12.73% per annum)
Term
12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date
Repayment
Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be
repaid in full 12 months from the Drawdown Date.
Security
A first legal charge in respect of a shop, two residential properties
and a car parking space owned by the Customer with an aggregate
current market value of approximately HK$18,250,000
As a result of the entering into of the Loan Agreement E, the Loan Agreement A, the Loan Agreement B and the Loan Agreement C and the Loan Agreement D have been superseded.
INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN E
The grant of the Loan E was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength, repayment record and repayment ability of the Customer, the relevant security and the relatively short term nature of the Loan E. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Loan E to the Customer are relatively low.
FUNDING OF THE LOAN E
The Group will finance the Loan E with its internal resources.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT E
The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.
Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan E to the Customer is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreement E were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement E are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customer, the relevant security and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement E are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreement E is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement E constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement E exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Board"
the board of the Directors
"Company"
Easy One Financial Group Limited 易易壹金融集團有限
公司, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and
continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares
of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221)
"Customer"
Ms. Lam Yim Ying, a borrower of the Loan A, the Loan B,
the Loan C, the Loan D and the Loan E, being a housewife
and an Independent Third Party
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Drawdown Date"
the date on which the Loan E is drawn down
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its
connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules)
"Lender" or
Easy One Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Loan Agreement E"
the loan agreement dated 5 November 2019 entered into
between the Lender and the Customer pursuant to which the
Lender agreed to grant the Loan E to the Customer
"Loan E"
a secured loan in the amount of HK$13,200,000 to be
granted by the Lender to the Customer pursuant to the Loan
Agreement E
"Money Lenders Ordinance"
the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws
of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise
modified from time to time
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
and Taiwan
"Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of
the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"subsidiary(ies)"
has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Companies
Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
"%"
per cent.
By Order of the Board
EASY ONE FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
易易壹金融集團有限公司
Chan Chun Hong, Thomas
Chairman and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 5 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Mr. Cheung Wai Kai and Ms. Stephanie and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sin Ka Man, Mr. Cheung Sau Wah, Joseph and Mr. Wong Hung Tak.
