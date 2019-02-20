Easy One Financial : Discloseable Transaction Regarding Provision of Financial Assistance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

On 20 February 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement to grant the Loan of a principal amount of HK$30,000,000 to the Customers for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$570,000 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$300,000 for the remaining 11 months, respectively.

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date

20 February 2019

Lender

Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance under the Money Lenders Ordinance

Borrowers

Customer A is a company principally engaged in properties holding and investment business. Customer B is a director and the sole shareholder of Customer A. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Customers are Independent Third Parties. There is no prior transaction entered into between the Group and the Customers which is required to be aggregated with the Loan Agreement pursuant to the Listing Rules

Loan amount

HK$30,000,000

Interest rate

A monthly interest of HK$570,000 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$300,000 for the remaining 11 months, respectively. The average interest rate is 12.9% per annum

Term

12 months commencing from the Drawdown Date

Repayment

Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid in full 12 months from the Drawdown Date

Securities

The Loan is secured by 53 units of an industrial building owned by Customer A with a total estimated value of approximately

HK$91,000,000

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN

Granting of the Loan was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of the Customers, the securities and the relatively short term nature of the Loan. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Loan to the Customers are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Group will finance the Loan with its internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loan to the Customers is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customers, the securities and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the same meanings set out below:

"Board" the board of the Directors "Company" Easy One Financial Group Limited ׸׸ఠږፄණྠϞࠢ ʮ̡, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221) "Customer A" a borrower of the Loan, being a company principally engaged in properties holding and investment business and an Independent Third Party "Customer B" a borrower of the Loan, being a director and the sole shareholder of Customer A and an Independent Third Party "Customers " Customer A and Customer B, collectively "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Drawdown Date" the date on which the Loan is drawn down "Group" the Company together with its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Third party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its Party(ies)" connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules) "Lender" or "Easy Easy One Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong One Finance" Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Loan" a secured loan in the amount of HK$30,000,000 to be granted by the Lender to the Customers pursuant to the Loan Agreement
"Loan Agreement" the loan agreement dated 20 February 2019 entered into between the Lender and the Customers pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant the Loan to the Customers
"Money Lenders Ordinance" the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
"PRC" the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

EASY ONE FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Chan Chun Hong, Thomas
Chairman and Managing Director

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas, Mr. Cheung Wai Kai and Ms. Stephanie and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sin Ka Man, Mr. Cheung Sau Wah, Joseph and Mr. Wong Hung Tak.