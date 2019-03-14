Log in
Easy One Financial : Discloseable Transaction Regarding Provision of Financial Assistance

03/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited ׸׸ఠږፄණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 March 2018 in relation to the First Renewal Agreement.

On 14 March 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Second Renewal Agreement to renew the First Renewed Loan of a principal amount of HK$21,000,000 with the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$202,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$192,500 for the remaining 11 months, respectively.

The transaction contemplated under the Second Renewal Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Second Renewal Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

First Renewal AgreementSecond Renewal AgreementDate

15 March 2018

14 March 2019

Lender

Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance under the Money Lenders Ordinance

Borrower

The Customer is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability principally engaged in the businesses of export and manufacturing of non-alcoholic beverage, healthcare products and Chinese medicine. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Customer, its ultimate beneficial owner and the personal guarantor to the Customer are Independent Third Parties. Save as disclosed, there is no prior transaction entered into between the Group and the Customer and/or its ultimate beneficial owner which is required to be aggregated with the Second Renewal Agreement pursuant to the Listing Rules

Loan amount

HK$21,000,000

HK$21,000,000 (renewal of the First Renewed Loan)

Interest rate

First Renewal Agreement

Second Renewal Agreement

A monthly interest of

A monthly interest of

HK$166,250 (an annual

HK$202,500 for the first month

percentage rate of 9.5%)

and a monthly interest of

HK$192,500 for the remaining

11 months, respectively (an

annual percentage rate of

approximately 11.1%)

Term

12 months commencing from the respective drawdown dates

Repayment

Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid in full 12 months from the respective drawdown dates

Securities

The First Renewed Loan was

The Second Renewed Loan

secured by (i) a commercial

is secured by (i) the Property

property (the "Property")

with an estimated value of

owned by the Customer with

approximately HK$31,500,000

the then estimated value of

and (ii) a personal guarantee

approximately HK$30,250,000

provided by the Guarantor

and (ii) a personal guarantee

provided by a former ultimate

beneficial owner of the

Customer (the "Guarantor")

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE SECOND RENEWED LOAN

Granting of the Second Renewed Loan was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength, repayment record and repayment ability of the Customer, the securities, the personal guarantee and the relatively short term nature of the renewal. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Second Renewed Loan to the Customer are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE SECOND RENEWED LOAN

The Second Renewed Loan was financed by the Group's internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SECOND RENEWAL AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Second Renewed Loan to the Customer is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Second Renewal Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Second Renewal Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customer, the securities, the personal guarantee and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Second Renewal Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Second Renewal Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transaction contemplated under the Second Renewal Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Second Renewal Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%, and is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the same meanings set out below:

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Company"

Easy One Financial Group Limited ׸׸ఠږፄණྠϞࠢ

ʮ̡, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and

continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares

of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221)

"Customer"

the borrower of the First Renewed Loan and the Second

Renewed Loan, being a company incorporated in Hong

Kong and an Independent Third Party

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"First Renewed Loan"

the loan in the amount of HK$21,000,000 renewed by the

Lender to the Customer under the First Renewal Agreement

"First Renewal Agreement"

the renewal agreement dated 15 March 2018 entered into

between the Lender and the Customer pursuant to which

the Lender agreed to grant the First Renewed Loan to the

Customer

"Group"

the Company together with its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its

connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules)

"Lender" or

Easy One Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

"Easy One Finance"

Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Money Lenders Ordinance"

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

Disclaimer

Easy One Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:18:09 UTC
