Easy One Financial : Discloseable Transaction Regarding Provision of Financial Assistance
10/02/2019 | 08:39am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Easy One Financial Group Limited
易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 221)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
On 12 April 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement A to grant the Loan A of a principal amount of HK$3,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$80,000 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$48,000 for the remaining 11 months.
On 10 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement B to grant the Loan B of a principal amount of HK$4,000,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$83,333 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$43,333 for the remaining 11 months.
On 8 August 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement C to grant the Loan C of a principal amount of HK$4,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$48,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$38,500 for the remaining 11 months.
On 2 October 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement D to grant the Loan D of a principal amount of HK$500,000 to the Customer for a term of 2 months with a monthly interest of HK$15,833 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$8,333 for the second month.
The aggregate principal amount of the Loans as at the date of this announcement is HK$11,900,000. As the applicable percentage ratio(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Loan Agreements (i) on a standalone basis are below 5% and (ii) on an aggregate basis exceeds 5% and is below 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreements on an aggregate basis are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
THE LOAN AGREEMENTS
Loan
Loan
Loan
Loan
|
Agreement A
Agreement B
Agreement C
Agreement D
Date
12 April 2019
10 June 2019
8 August 2019
2 October 2019
Lender
Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance
under the Money Lenders Ordinance
Borrower
The Customer is a housewife. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the
|
Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Customer is an Independent Third Party.
|
Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no prior transaction entered into between the
|
Group and the Customer which is required to be aggregated with the Loan Agreements pursuant
|
to the Listing Rules
|
Loan amount
HK$3,200,000
Interest rate
A monthly interest
|
of HK$80,000 for
|
the first month and a
|
monthly interest of
|
HK$48,000 for the
|
remaining 11 months
|
(an average interest
|
rate of 19% per
|
annum)
HK$4,000,000
A monthly interest of HK$83,333 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$43,333 for the remaining 11 months (an average interest rate of approximately 14% per annum)
HK$4,200,000
A monthly interest of HK$48,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$38,500 for the remaining 11 months (an average interest rate of approximately 11% per annum)
HK$500,000
A monthly interest of HK$15,833 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$8,333 for the second month (an average interest rate of approximately 29% per annum)
Term
12 months commencing from the respective drawdown dates
2 months commencing
|
Repayment
Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid
|
in full 12 months from the respective drawdown dates
Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid in full 2 months from the drawdown date
Loan
Loan
Loan
Loan
Agreement A
Agreement B
Agreement C
Agreement D
Security
The Loan A was
The Loan B was
The Loan C was
The Loan D is secured
secured by a
secured by a shop
secured by a
by (i) the Security B
residential property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$6,050,000 (the
|
"Security D")
|
INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS
The grant of the Loans was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength, repayment record and repayment ability of the Customer, the relevant Security and the relatively short term nature of the Loans. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Loans to the Customer are relatively low.
FUNDING OF THE LOANS
The Loans were/will be financed by the Group's internal resources.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS
The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.
Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loans to the Customer is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreements were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreements are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customer, the relevant Security and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreements are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreements is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
The aggregate principal amount of the Loans as at the date of this announcement is HK$11,900,000. As the applicable percentage ratio(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Loan Agreements (i) on a standalone basis are below 5% and (ii) on an aggregate basis exceeds 5% and is below 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreements on an aggregate basis are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Board"
the board of the Directors
"Company"
Easy One Financial Group Limited 易易壹金融集團有限
公司, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and
continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares
of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221)
"Customer"
a borrower of the Loan A, the Loan B, the Loan C and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
People's Republic of China
"Independent Third
party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its
Party(ies)"
connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules)
