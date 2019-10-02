Log in
News : Companies
Easy One Financial : Discloseable Transaction Regarding Provision of Financial Assistance

10/02/2019 | 08:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 12 April 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement A to grant the Loan A of a principal amount of HK$3,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$80,000 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$48,000 for the remaining 11 months.

On 10 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement B to grant the Loan B of a principal amount of HK$4,000,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$83,333 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$43,333 for the remaining 11 months.

On 8 August 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement C to grant the Loan C of a principal amount of HK$4,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$48,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$38,500 for the remaining 11 months.

On 2 October 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement D to grant the Loan D of a principal amount of HK$500,000 to the Customer for a term of 2 months with a monthly interest of HK$15,833 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$8,333 for the second month.

The aggregate principal amount of the Loans as at the date of this announcement is HK$11,900,000. As the applicable percentage ratio(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Loan Agreements (i) on a standalone basis are below 5% and (ii) on an aggregate basis exceeds 5% and is below 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreements on an aggregate basis are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

Loan

Loan

Loan

Loan

Agreement A

Agreement B

Agreement C

Agreement D

Date

12 April 2019

10 June 2019

8 August 2019

2 October 2019

Lender

Easy One Finance, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the provision of finance

under the Money Lenders Ordinance

Borrower

The Customer is a housewife. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the

Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Customer is an Independent Third Party.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no prior transaction entered into between the

Group and the Customer which is required to be aggregated with the Loan Agreements pursuant

to the Listing Rules

Loan amount

HK$3,200,000

Interest rate

A monthly interest

of HK$80,000 for

the first month and a

monthly interest of

HK$48,000 for the

remaining 11 months

(an average interest

rate of 19% per

annum)

HK$4,000,000

A monthly interest of HK$83,333 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$43,333 for the remaining 11 months (an average interest rate of approximately 14% per annum)

HK$4,200,000

A monthly interest of HK$48,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$38,500 for the remaining 11 months (an average interest rate of approximately 11% per annum)

HK$500,000

A monthly interest of HK$15,833 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$8,333 for the second month (an average interest rate of approximately 29% per annum)

Term

12 months commencing from the respective drawdown dates

2 months commencing

from the drawdown

date

Repayment

Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid

in full 12 months from the respective drawdown dates

Interest is payable on a monthly basis and the principal shall be repaid in full 2 months from the drawdown date

Loan

Loan

Loan

Loan

Agreement A

Agreement B

Agreement C

Agreement D

Security

The Loan A was

The Loan B was

The Loan C was

The Loan D is secured

secured by a

secured by a shop

secured by a

by (i) the Security B

residential property

owned by the

residential property

with a current estimated

owned by the

Customer with the

and a car parking

value of approximately

Customer with the

then estimated value

space owned by

HK$6,000,000 and (ii)

then estimated value

of approximately

the Customer

the Security C with the

of approximately

HK$6,000,000 (the

with the then total

current total estimated

HK$6,500,000 (the

"Security B")

estimated value

value of approximately

"Security A")

of approximately

HK$6,050,000 (the

HK$6,100,000 (the

"Security D")

"Security C")

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

The grant of the Loans was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength, repayment record and repayment ability of the Customer, the relevant Security and the relatively short term nature of the Loans. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the Loans to the Customer are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOANS

The Loans were/will be financed by the Group's internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of provision of finance and securities brokerage services in Hong Kong and property development in the PRC.

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the grant of the Loans to the Customer is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreements were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreements are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customer, the relevant Security and that a stable revenue and cashflow stream from the interest income is expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreements are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Loan Agreements is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The aggregate principal amount of the Loans as at the date of this announcement is HK$11,900,000. As the applicable percentage ratio(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of each of the Loan Agreements (i) on a standalone basis are below 5% and (ii) on an aggregate basis exceeds 5% and is below 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreements on an aggregate basis are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Company"

Easy One Financial Group Limited 易易壹金融集團有限

公司, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and

continued in Bermuda with limited liability and the Shares

of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 221)

"Customer"

a borrower of the Loan A, the Loan B, the Loan C and the

Loan D, being a housewife and an Independent Third Party

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Third

party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its

  Party(ies)"

connected person(s) (as defined under the Listing Rules)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easy One Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 12:38:02 UTC
