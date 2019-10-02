Easy One Financial : Discloseable Transaction Regarding Provision of Financial Assistance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Easy One Financial Group Limited

易 易 壹 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 221)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 12 April 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement A to grant the Loan A of a principal amount of HK$3,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$80,000 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$48,000 for the remaining 11 months.

On 10 June 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement B to grant the Loan B of a principal amount of HK$4,000,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$83,333 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$43,333 for the remaining 11 months.

On 8 August 2019, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement C to grant the Loan C of a principal amount of HK$4,200,000 to the Customer for a term of 12 months with a monthly interest of HK$48,500 for the first month and a monthly interest of HK$38,500 for the remaining 11 months.