Easy-to-Use Actions on the Google Assistant Enable Seamless Security Controls of McAfee Secure Home Platform

01/07/2019 | 12:02am EST

McAfee Will Soon Work with the Google Assistant to Simplify the Connected Home Security Experience

CES-- Today McAfee announced the planned launch of the new McAfee Secure Home Platform voice commands for the Google Assistant. The McAfee Secure Home Platform is available today for device manufacturers worldwide to integrate into routers and gateways. With this forthcoming Google Assistant integration, customers with a McAfee Secure Home Platform-enabled router and compatible Assistant devices will be able to easily use voice commands to customize and monitor security of their connected homes.

McAfee Secure Home Platform provides a built-in layer of security that automatically protects internet-connected devices on the home network from a variety of threats and delivers comprehensive parental controls. As people bring Internet of Things (IoT) devices into their homes for increased convenience and efficiency, the amount of information shared with and collected by these gadgets also increases. As a result, consumers must think about security not only for protecting traditional devices like PCs, laptops and smartphones, but also for connected home items, like smart appliances, gaming consoles and more.

“From connected toasters to smart TVs consumers are enjoying the conveniences associated with the IoT devices as they enhance their everyday lives, but so are cybercriminals,” said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. “For that reason, consumers must evolve their approach to cybersecurity to keep pace with today’s rapidly-changing environment. In an increasingly connected home, managing security must be simple. The McAfee Secure Home Platform Actions for the Google Assistant empowers consumers with an easy way to manage their home’s network security using their voice.”

Consumers can use their voice to manage McAfee Secure Home Platform features with Google Assistant-enabled devices. A partial list of voice commands includes:

  • “Hey Google, how many devices are connected to my home router network” – This provides users with the number of devices connected to the network
  • “Hey Google, scan my home router network” – This will scan IoT/connected devices on the network for known weaknesses

Availability

The McAfee Secure Home Platform is available today for device manufacturers worldwide to integrate into routers and gateways. The McAfee Actions for the Google Assistant will be available to McAfee Secure Home Platform customers in the coming months.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
