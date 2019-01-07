Easy-to-Use Actions on the Google Assistant Enable Seamless Security Controls of McAfee Secure Home Platform

McAfee Will Soon Work with the Google Assistant to Simplify the
Connected Home Security Experience
CES-- Today McAfee announced the planned launch of the new McAfee
Secure Home Platform voice commands for the Google Assistant. The McAfee
Secure Home Platform is available today for device manufacturers
worldwide to integrate into routers and gateways. With this forthcoming
Google Assistant integration, customers with a McAfee Secure Home
Platform-enabled router and compatible Assistant devices will be able to
easily use voice commands to customize and monitor security of their
connected homes.
McAfee Secure Home Platform provides a built-in layer of security that
automatically protects internet-connected devices on the home network
from a variety of threats and delivers comprehensive parental controls.
As people bring Internet of Things (IoT) devices into their homes for
increased convenience and efficiency, the amount of information shared
with and collected by these gadgets also increases. As a result,
consumers must think about security not only for protecting traditional
devices like PCs, laptops and smartphones, but also for connected home
items, like smart appliances, gaming consoles and more.
“From connected toasters to smart TVs consumers are enjoying the
conveniences associated with the IoT devices as they enhance their
everyday lives, but so are cybercriminals,” said Shailaja Shankar,
general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. “For that
reason, consumers must evolve their approach to cybersecurity to keep
pace with today’s rapidly-changing environment. In an increasingly
connected home, managing security must be simple. The McAfee Secure Home
Platform Actions for the Google Assistant empowers consumers with an
easy way to manage their home’s network security using their voice.”
Consumers can use their voice to manage McAfee Secure Home Platform
features with Google Assistant-enabled devices. A partial list of voice
commands includes:
-
“Hey Google, how many devices are connected to my home router network”
– This provides users with the number of devices connected to the
network
-
“Hey Google, scan my home router network” – This will scan
IoT/connected devices on the network for known weaknesses
Availability
The McAfee Secure Home Platform is available today for device
manufacturers worldwide to integrate into routers and gateways. The
McAfee Actions for the Google Assistant will be available to McAfee
Secure Home Platform customers in the coming months.
