EasyCare® Earns Two Workplace Recognition Awards

03/28/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Norcross, GA, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare®, an innovative dealer solutions provider and administrator of F&I benefits, recently received three awards recognizing it as a top employer nationwide.

0_medium_EasyCare_Engage_Logo_COLOR.jpg


EasyCare was recognized by the National Association of Business Resources (NABR) as one of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” in America for 2018. This award honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations undergo a rigorous application process that assesses categories such as communication, work-life balance, training, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

This 2018 win marks the third consecutive year that EasyCare made the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” list. Sister-company GWC Warranty made their second appearance on the list in 2018.

Additionally, the NABR recognized EasyCare with a 2018 “Best in Wellness” national award. This designation is granted to employers who promote a culture of wellness, and that plan, implement and evaluate efforts for employee wellness on a consistent basis.

 “We understand that we could not consistently deliver the EasyCare® experience without engaged, healthy and dedicated employees. Those who work with us know that our commitment to our employees is matched by our dedication to our agents, dealers and their customers,” said Larry Dorfman, Chairman of APCO, home of the EasyCare®, GWC Warranty, Covideo® and SAVY® brands. “To be recognized among the top employers both nationally and here at home in Atlanta is a testament to the amazing people who make EasyCare® such a fantastic place to work at. This team literally blows me away every day.”

To learn more about open employment positions at EasyCare®, visit easycare.com/careers

About EasyCare®

EasyCare’s mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it’s protecting the dealerships’ customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 8.5 million customers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a “MOTORTREND Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of GWC, SAVY and Covideo brands. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands please visit www.EasyCare.com, www.GWCwarranty.comwww.Savy.com, www.Covideo.com.

 

Media Contacts:

Ashley Braswell

EasyCare
Director of Public Relations & Communications
Tel: 678-615-1142
Email: abraswell@easycare.com

 

­­­­

 

 

Ashley Braswell
EasyCare
678-615-1142
ABraswell@easycare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
