EasyTransfer : Teams up with PayMyTuition to Reduce Currency Exchange Rates for Chinese Students Studying Abroad

EasyTransfer’s partnership with PayMyTuition will expand its low-cost, convenient, and quick cross-border tuition payment service for Chinese students studying abroad to over 140 countries world-wide

EasyTransfer, a leading Fintech company providing tuition payment solutions for Chinese students studying abroad, has partnered with PayMyTuition, a division of MTFX Group. PayMyTuition will integrate EasyTransfer’s payment platform as a preferred option for students making international tuition payments from China. The partnership will enable both companies to better serve Chinese students with seamless payment options and 24/7 local support.

The EasyTransfer and PayMyTuition collaboration will provide Chinese students with market leading low-cost foreign exchange rates and a high-touch customer service approach not currently available on the market. Chinese students can now visit either EasyTransfer or PayMyTuition to send their tuition payments to universities and colleges around the world in just minutes.

EasyTransfer’s deep knowledge of the Chinese market and their localized customer service approach will further broaden the reach of PayMyTuition in the rapidly growing Chinese student market.

“We are delighted to be partnering with PayMyTuition who share our company culture of using a combination of cutting-edge technology and excellence in customer service,” said EasyTransfer President and Co-founder Tony Gao. “This collaboration will allow both companies to provide Chinese students a far more competitive currency exchange rate while removing the complexity of international tuition payments for students and payers alike.”

The partnership will also allow university and college partners to accept payments from Chinese payers while posting settled transactions in real time directly into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Jenzabar and Workday.

“China can be a very complex foreign exchange and global payment market for payers,” said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. “Our partnership with EasyTransfer will remove the complexity of funding international tuition payments while offering payers from China extremely competitive currency exchange rates and local in-country customer support that is unmatched in higher education.”

About EasyTransfer

EasyTransfer is China's largest online financial services platform for overseas students, on which students are able to pay tuition fees and dormitory rent to thousands of renowned colleges and universities worldwide. By forming close partnerships with payment processors like UnionPay, Visa and Mastercard, as well as major Chinese banks like China Minsheng Bank, China Guangfa Bank, China Industrial Bank and China Merchants Bank, EasyTransfer provides Chinese students, their families and higher education institutions worldwide with the go-to service for international education payments.

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 23+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. Last year MTFX Group processed over 10 billion in currency exchange across 220+ countries in over 120 different currencies. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of “high-tech” and “high-touch” solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. In addition to offering incredibly competitive currency exchange rates, MTFX’s “high-touch” 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures that every transaction not only meets but exceeds the level of service our customers expect from us. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its US headquarters in Jersey City, NJ.

