Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EasyTransfer : Teams up with PayMyTuition to Reduce Currency Exchange Rates for Chinese Students Studying Abroad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:07am EDT

EasyTransfer’s partnership with PayMyTuition will expand its low-cost, convenient, and quick cross-border tuition payment service for Chinese students studying abroad to over 140 countries world-wide

EasyTransfer, a leading Fintech company providing tuition payment solutions for Chinese students studying abroad, has partnered with PayMyTuition, a division of MTFX Group. PayMyTuition will integrate EasyTransfer’s payment platform as a preferred option for students making international tuition payments from China. The partnership will enable both companies to better serve Chinese students with seamless payment options and 24/7 local support.

The EasyTransfer and PayMyTuition collaboration will provide Chinese students with market leading low-cost foreign exchange rates and a high-touch customer service approach not currently available on the market. Chinese students can now visit either EasyTransfer or PayMyTuition to send their tuition payments to universities and colleges around the world in just minutes.

EasyTransfer’s deep knowledge of the Chinese market and their localized customer service approach will further broaden the reach of PayMyTuition in the rapidly growing Chinese student market.

“We are delighted to be partnering with PayMyTuition who share our company culture of using a combination of cutting-edge technology and excellence in customer service,” said EasyTransfer President and Co-founder Tony Gao. “This collaboration will allow both companies to provide Chinese students a far more competitive currency exchange rate while removing the complexity of international tuition payments for students and payers alike.”

The partnership will also allow university and college partners to accept payments from Chinese payers while posting settled transactions in real time directly into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Jenzabar and Workday.

“China can be a very complex foreign exchange and global payment market for payers,” said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. “Our partnership with EasyTransfer will remove the complexity of funding international tuition payments while offering payers from China extremely competitive currency exchange rates and local in-country customer support that is unmatched in higher education.”

About EasyTransfer

EasyTransfer is China's largest online financial services platform for overseas students, on which students are able to pay tuition fees and dormitory rent to thousands of renowned colleges and universities worldwide. By forming close partnerships with payment processors like UnionPay, Visa and Mastercard, as well as major Chinese banks like China Minsheng Bank, China Guangfa Bank, China Industrial Bank and China Merchants Bank, EasyTransfer provides Chinese students, their families and higher education institutions worldwide with the go-to service for international education payments.

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 23+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. Last year MTFX Group processed over 10 billion in currency exchange across 220+ countries in over 120 different currencies. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of “high-tech” and “high-touch” solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. In addition to offering incredibly competitive currency exchange rates, MTFX’s “high-touch” 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures that every transaction not only meets but exceeds the level of service our customers expect from us. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its US headquarters in Jersey City, NJ.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (Aug. 5)
AQ
09:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (August 5)
AQ
09:33aNASCENT Technology Announces Appointment of President and CEO
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, or Square?
PR
09:32aAURORA CANNABIS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Allakos, AMD, Micron Technology, or QUALCOMM?
PR
09:32aApple Rush Company, Inc. partners with AAG-Live in sponsorship of Woodstock Experience 2019
GL
09:32aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:32aKRYSTAL BIOTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:31aCIT : Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit
PR
09:31aMiami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group