Easyknit International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - PROFIT WARNING

11/03/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 November 2019 in relation profit warning (the "Announcement"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise herein.

The Board would like to announce that there was a typographical error in the English version Announcement.

In the second paragraph of the Announcement, the sentence that read:

"The expected loss for the Period is primarily due to (i) the loss on deemed disposal of equity interests in an associate; (ii) the decrease in revenue generated from the sales of properties since the Group did roll out new properties during the Period; (iii) the decrease in gain on changes in fair value of investment properties; and (iv) the increase in impairment loss of financial assets."

should in fact be stated as:

"The expected loss for the Period is primarily due to (i) the loss on deemed disposal of equity interests in an associate; (ii) the decrease in revenue generated from the sales of properties since the Group did notroll out new properties during the Period; (iii) the decrease in gain on changes in fair value of investment properties; and (iv) the increase in impairment loss of financial assets."

Save for the above clarification, all the information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:02:02 UTC
