Easyknit International : INSIDE INFORMATION - OCCURRENCE OF EVENT OF DEFAULT IN RELATION TO GRANT OF A LOAN

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

INSIDE INFORMATION

OCCURRENCE OF EVENT OF DEFAULT

IN RELATION TO GRANT OF A LOAN

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

BACKGROUND

References are made to seven (7) announcements of the Company dated 17 November 2016, 16 November 2017, 14 February 2018, 14 August 2018, 17 September 2018, 20 December 2018 and 5

February 2020 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars of the Company dated 8

December 2016 and 7 December 2017 respectively in relation to the grant and extension of a loan by the Lender to the Borrower. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

BREACH OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED BY THE AMENDMENT AGREEMENT) AND OCCURRENCE OF EVENT OF DEFAULT

In accordance with the Amendment Agreement, among other things, on the occurrence of certain events of default (the "Event(s) of Default") specified in it, the Lender is entitled to demand immediate repayment of the Loan and all amounts payable under the Loan Agreement (as amended by the Amendment Agreement).

