Easyknit International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 February 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the extension of loan. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

To the best knowledge of the Directors, and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Board would like to provide further disclosure on the identities of the Guarantor and the ultimate beneficial owners of the Borrower's Shareholders to keep the Company's investors and the Shareholders well-informed.

Identity of the Guarantor

As mentioned in the Announcement, the Guarantor is Wang Jie, an individual Independent Third Party, the sole director of the Borrower.

Ultimate Beneficial Owners of the Borrower's Shareholders

The ultimate beneficial owner of Theone (one of the Borrower's Shareholders) is Sun Ruifang and the ultimate beneficial owners of Queen's Central (one of the Borrower's Shareholders) are Zhu Wei and

Huang Xia.

To the best knowledge of the Directors, and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Guarantor, Theone, and Queen's Central, and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

By Order of the Board

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Tse Wing Chiu Ricky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy as executive Directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Hon Tam Chun as independent non-executive Directors.

  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:08 UTC
